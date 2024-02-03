Jujutsu Kaisen: Maki can still be Megumi's savior (& this theory proves it)

In the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuta Okkotsu completely turned the tide of the battle by unveiling his Domain and trapping Ryomen Sukuna inside it. However, it was later revealed that Yuji Itadori was also inside the Domain, as he planned on using his Soul Swapping Technique to rip Sukuna's soul apart from Megumi's body, thereby saving his friend's life.

Although things are currently looking good for the protagonists after a long time, their plan may not go as smoothly as it seems at the moment. After all, the mangaka Gege Akutami is known for often subverting readers' expectations.

As such, a recent theory on X suggests that should something unexpected happen to Yuji or Yuta, Maki may be the one to save Megumi from Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Latest Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests that Maki Zenin may still be able to save Megumi Fushiguro

Maki Zenin has been a key character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series for a long time now. In fact, she was supposed to be on the frontline in the ongoing fight against Sukuna after Gojo's death. However, she has not been seen for a long time in the manga, raising concerns about her character.

Given that even Kusakabe and Choso rushed out to aid Yuji and Higuruma against Sukuna, fans have been wondering about her current whereabouts for quite some time.

However, her absence from the ongoing fight can only mean one thing - she, like others, has been given a specific role in the battle against Sukuna. Like Maki, Yuta was also absent from the manga for a significant amount of time. However, when he reappeared, he ended up taking out Kenjaku and is now battling against Sukuna by trapping the latter inside his Domain.

As such, one can only anticipate Maki's appearance sometime soon in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. An interesting fan theory that was posted on social media some time ago suggested that Maki may end up playing a massive role in the fight against Sukuna by saving Megumi Fushiguro.

According to the theory, Maki could enter Yuta's Domain and use the Split Soul Katana to cut down and separate Sukuna from Megumi's body. Since she has no traces of Cursed Energy inside her, she can enter a Domain and not be trapped inside, as Barrier Techniques consider people like her to be in the same class as inanimate objects such as buildings or structures.

However, using the Split Soul Katana requires the user to be able to observe even the souls of inorganic matter. That said, Maki's eyes allow her to peer into the souls of everything, granting her the ability to cut them directly.

Therefore, considering that Yuta currently has Sukuna trapped inside his Domain in the ongoing chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, he can use Cursed Speech to immobilize Sukuna, which would then allow Maki to cut Sukuna's soul out of Megumi's body.

However, this theory could only come to fruition if something were to happen to Yuji Itadori, who is also present inside Yuta's Domain. Yuji has been tasked with separating Sukuna's soul from Megumi's body by using his Soul Swapping Technique. As such, it looks like Maki wouldn't necessarily be needed in this scenario.

That said, she can provide much-needed backup for her comrades since it's guaranteed at this point that Sukuna is not going to meet his end so easily. If things go awry inside Yuta's Domain, it would be the perfect time for Maki to intervene and save her comrades' lives.

Final thoughts

As of now, Yuta and Yuji are locked in a deadly battle of survival against The King of Curses, as the fate of their comrades and the entire world lies on their shoulders. It remains to be seen if this theory ends up holding some value in the upcoming chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.