Jujutsu Kaisen manga finally reveals Yuta's Domain 

Yuta Okkotsu has proven to be Jujutsu society's last hope in the past few chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, as the spoilers for the upcoming chapter unveiled his Domain in the battle against Ryomen Sukuna.

While chapter 249 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is yet to be released, spoilers for the same have already surfaced online. In the now-available raw scans of the upcoming chapter, Yuta Okkotsu turned the entire tide of the battle as he finally revealed his Domain Expansion, which took the entire internet by storm.

The revelation of Yuta's Domain was certainly one of the most-awaited moments of the series, which proved to be worth all the hype as it gave him an incredible advantage against The King of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249: Yuta's Domain shifts the tide in the fight against Sukuna

In the raw scans of chapter 249 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuta was seen as the central focus of the chapter, as it began with a flashback of when he seemingly killed Kenjaku.

Apparently, Kenjaku survived being decapitated by Yuta in chapter 243. However, the latter took care of all the Cursed Spirits released by the ancient sorcerer and managed to end him for good this time. Fast foward to the current fight, Yuta blamed himself for arriving late to the battlefield since Sukuna was slowly recovering his Cursed Energy output and could use his Domain soon.

As Yuta keeps on attacking Sukuna alongside Rika, he blames himself once again for their current predicament. Following that, he opened his Domain against Sukuna, called 'Genuine Mutual Love'.

While Sukuna tried using his Hollow Wisker Basket technique to counter Yuta's Domain, the latter hit him with Thin Ice Breaker, an ability that he copied from Takako Uro. He declared that he would finally put an end to The King of Curses inside his Domain, as Sukuna seemed to recognize Yuta from Megumi's memories.

It was then revealed that Yuta planned to keep on using the Sure-Hit ability on Sukuna, which might have been Angel's Cursed Technique. While Sukuna uses one-half of his hands and mouth to use the Hollow Wisker Basket, Yuta revealed that he can keep attacking him with unlimited copies of other Cursed Techniques, which is only possible inside his Domain.

It was then revealed that Yuji Itadori was inside Yuta's Domain as well. Yuji was tasked with saving Megumi Fushiguro by using his soul-swapping ability to rip out Sukuna's soul from the former's body. Upon realizing their plan, Sukuna mockingly applauds Yuji and congratulates him for finally realizing his role.

With this, chapter 249 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga came to an end, with Sukuna seemingly backed against a corner in Yuta's Domain. It became the most-talked-about chapter of the manga in recent memory, shortly after the release of the spoilers. The revelation of Yuta's Domain provided some much-needed optimism to the fanbase.

Fans of the series have been waiting to see Yuta's Domain since he used it in his fight against Takako Uro and Ryu Ishigori during the Culling Games arc. It's safe to say that it certainly lived up to the hype, as it dealt a massive blow to Sukuna and turned the tide in their favor.

Final Thoughts

Although Yuta Okkotsu was said to be the strongest sorcerer of the Modern Era, second only to Satoru Gojo, fans started doubting his abilities due to his absence in the past few chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. That said, Yuta unleashing his Domain and severely injuring Sukuna shortly after he took out Kenjaku as well restored everyone's faith in him.