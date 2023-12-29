Jujutsu Kaisen: What did Kenjaku do with Mahito's Cursed Technique? Explained

The Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 marked the end of the journey for several established characters in the series. One of these characters was the Cursed Spirit Mahito, who ultimately met his end at the hands of Kenjaku and was absorbed by Suguru Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation.

Throughout the series, Mahito has proven to be a formidable adversary for Yuji Itadori. His death served as an extremely satisfying moment for fans of the anime, who rejoiced upon seeing the Cursed Spirit reap what he sowed.

However, some fans wondered as to what exactly Kenjaku did with Mahito's Cursed Technique after absorbing him. While this question is yet to be answered in the anime, Mahito's technique has been shown to play an important role in the Culling Games arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How Mahito's Cursed Technique helped Kenjaku start the Culling Games

Expand Tweet

In Episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Mahito met a brutal end at the hands of Kenjaku, who used Cursed Spirit Manipulation to absorb him and extract his Idle Transfiguration, which was revealed to be a necessary part of the ancient sorcerer's plans for the Jujutsu society. Following that, Kenjaku faced off against the remaining Jujutsu sorcerers, who desperately tried to get back the Prison Realm from him.

Therefore, Mahito's run as one of the most despicable and formidable villains of the series finally came to a satisfying end in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. However, it wasn't until after the Shibuya Incident arc in the manga that fans finally got to know the reason behind Kenjaku acquiring Mahito's Idle Transfiguration.

As it turns out, the ancient sorcerer required Idle Transfiguration to start the Culling Games, which is a battle royal where Jujutsu sorcerers of the past and present participate to kill each other while adhering to the strict rules of the game. Apparently, Kenjaku had been planning to orchestrate the lethal game for a long time.

Expand Tweet

After extracting Mahito's Cursed Technique by absorbing him, Kenjaku was able to remotely cast his Idle Transfiguration and awaken the non-sorcerers whom he had marked previously, signaling the beginning of the Culling Games in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Kenjaku had marked two types of non-sorcerers in the preparations for his schemes. The first type was the people who consumed Cursed Objects, whereas the second type was the people who gained Cursed Techniques.

While the first type of non-sorcerers became hosts for the sorcerers of the past era, the second type of people became sorcerers of the modern era by gaining access to Cursed Techniques. It was revealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that Kenjaku has been forming contracts with sorcerers from over a 1000 years ago. By turning them into Cursed Objects, Kenjaku gave them a second chance at life in exchange for participating in the Culling Games.

Expand Tweet

Apparently, Kenjaku realized that he would not be able to awaken the non-sorcerers individually by using his abilities. Thereby, Mahito's Idle Transfiguration was the only way for him to awaken multiple non-sorcerers at the same time.

To put his plan into action, Kenjaku had also realized that he would need to dispose of Satoru Gojo so that he could conduct the Culling Games without any interference.

Furthermore, by having Mahito constantly improve himself by facing off against the Jujutsu sorcerers, Kenjaku was able to have the Cursed Spirit improve the Idle Transfiguration technique for him as well. Following the completion of these two conditions, the 1000-year-old sorcerer extracted the Cursed Technique for himself and was able to execute his plans perfectly.

Final Thoughts

Thereby, the only reason behind Kenjaku absorbing Mahito was to use his Idle Transfiguration to awaken the non-sorcerers and have them participate in the deadly Culling Games battle royal.

His sole motivation behind starting this lethal game was to deepen his understanding of Cursed Energy by having hundreds of sorcerers of both past and present fight one another, which he believed would recreate the chaos of the Heian Era of Jujutsu sorcery.