Every major Jujutsu Kaisen character killed by Kenjaku

Established as the primary antagonist of the series, Kenjaku has caused the deaths of countless Jujutsu Kaisen characters throughout his appearances in the manga. He has been shown to be responsible for orchestrating almost all of the events of the series so far and has gone to great lengths to achieve them.

Similar to Master Tengen and Sukuna, Kenjaku has been said to be an ancient curse user, possibly from the Heian era of Jujutsu sorcery. He has managed to live for over 1000 years by using his Cursed Technique, which allows him to swap bodies, and has committed several heinous crimes throughout his life. With that said, here is a list of all the people that Kenjaku has directly killed in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Every Jujutsu Kaisen character that Kenjaku has killed in the series

1) Mahito

Mahito, who's one of the most infamous Jujutsu Kaisen characters(image via MAPPA)

Throughout the majority of the series, Mahito and Kenjaku are in cahoots with each other. The latter worked with Mahito and other cursed spirits to bring about every casualty seen in the anime, especially the infamous Shibuya Incident.

At the end of the Shibuya arc, however, Mahito was brutally beaten by his archrival, Yuji Itadori, and was almost at death's door. He tried to run away from Itadori and sought help from Kenjaku. In a bizarre turn of events, however, Kenjaku betrayed Mahito and exorcised him in his state. Using Suguru Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation, he absorbed Mahito in his Uzumaki technique and extracted Idle Transfiguration for himself.

2) Iori Hazenoki

Iori Hazenoki, who's one of the most standout Jujutsu Kaisen characters in the Culling Games arc(image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Iori Hazenoki was one of the ancient sorcerers who was revived by Kenjaku to take part in the Culling Games in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. He was said to be quite a dangerous sorcerer of his time, possessing a unique ability to gouge out his own eyes and teeth and use them as bombs.

When the narrative shifted from Ryomen Sukuna after his fight with Satoru Gojo, Kenjaku was seen to be on a mission to kill all the Culling Games players in order to end it.

After coming across Hazenoki, Kenjaku momentarily shifted his attention to find out the victor of the fight between Sukuna and Gojo. Following that, Hazenoki tried to escape by throwing an explosive tooth at Kenjaku. However, his attempts proved to be in vain, as the latter proceeded to brutally kill him before eventually fighting Takaba.

3) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki Tsukumo, who's one of the standout Jujutsu Kaisen characters from the second season(image via MAPPA)

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuki Tsukumo was revealed to be the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer before Gojo came along. Her Cursed Technique, which allowed her to manipulate mass with no effect on herself, enabled her to take on Kenjaku and give him the fight of his life.

Yuki was a Special Grade sorcerer who had quite an impressive showing against the 1000-year-old sorcerer. While it seemed like she had won the fight when she revealed her abilities, Kenjaku countered her with an unknown Cursed Technique that seemingly overpowered her.

After being gravely injured by Kenjaku, in a final act of desperation, Yuki turned herself into a black hole as she attempted to take down the ancient sorcerer along with her. However, Kenjaku ended up surviving the attack due to the Antigravity System Cursed Technique, which he had extracted from Kaori Itadori.

4) Noritoshi Kamo (Ancestor)

Noritoshi Kamo, who's hailed as one of the evilest Jujutsu Kaisen characters(image via MAPPA)

In the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Noritoshi Kamo was revealed to be the evilest Jujutsu sorcerer in history and was considered to be a disgrace to the Kamo family. His curiosity about Cursed Spirits and humans led him to create the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings.

Noritoshi lived during the Meiji Era and had gained the reputation of being one of the cruelest people to ever live. His experiments were considered to be so vile that all records of them were destroyed. Although not much is known about his death, it's possible that Kenjaku had a part to play in it, as he was revealed to have taken over his body at one point in time.

5) Takako Uro

Takako Uro, who's one of the most prominent Jujutsu Kaisen characters in the Culling Games arc(image via Sportskeeda)

Takako Uro is an ancient Jujutsu sorcerer who was reincarnated by Kenjaku for the Culling Games. Her most memorable moment in the arc came during her fight with Yuta Okkotsu, where she displayed her powerful combat skills and ability to manipulate space.

In chapter 239 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Takako met her untimely demise against Kenjaku, who was hunting down all Culling Games players. He brutally killed her by crushing her head with a Jellyfish-like curse.

To conclude

Over the course of his life, Kenjaku has caused the deaths of countless people. He was revealed to be behind the deaths of a Star Plasma vessel and a Six Eyes user in the past. He is also likely to have caused the deaths of Kaori Itadori and other prominent Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

Although he is seemingly dead in the manga currently, Kenjaku is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous Jujutsu Kaisen characters to have appeared in the series. His thousand years of experience and knowledge of Jujutsu sorcery, along with all the cursed techniques that he has extracted from his victims, make him a force to be reckoned with.

