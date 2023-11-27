Jujutsu Kaisen brings back a long lost technique during Yuta vs. Kenjaku

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuta Okkotsu has been missing in action ever since the conclusion of Satoru Gojo's fight with Ryomen Sukuna in Shinjuku. His absence left fans wondering about his whereabouts, as his allies were in a dire situation against The King of Curses. However, he not only made his return in the latest chapter of the manga but also ended up taking out one of the main antagonists of the series in a rather shocking fashion.

Yuta has the unique ability to copy any sorcerer's innate Cursed Technique without facing any major drawbacks. With this ability, readers got to see the possible return of a pretty memorable Cursed Technique that hasn't been seen in the series since the Shibuya Incident arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

How did Yuta Okkotsu take out Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243?

In Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 243, Kenjaku's bizarre fight with Takaba finally came to an end. For the past few weeks, the narrative has been focused on the fight between the two, which saw Takaba overwhelming Kenjaku for the majority of their fight with his 'Comedian' ability. However, following the conclusion of the fight, Yuta Okkotsu surprisingly reappeared, launching a sneak attack on Kenjaku.

As Kenjaku tried to counter Yuta's attack, a distinct sound could be heard, following which Yuta slashed Kenjaku's head clean off his body. This attack took the latter by surprise, who then came to the realization that Takaba's fight with him might have prevented him from noticing Yuta's massive amounts of Cursed Energy. On the brink of death, Kenjaku accepts his defeat and proclaims that someone else would inherit his will.

While fans were understandably shocked at Kenjaku's probable death, others turned their attention to an important aspect of his brief fight with Yuta. Before Yuta slashed off Kenjaku's head, a specific sound could be heard. While it may very well be the sound of Yuta's katana, some fans theorised that it was the sound of 'wooden clappers'.

According to the popular theory, Yuta copied Aoi Todo's Boogie Woogie technique, which almost every fan is familiar with. Throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen series, up until the conclusion of the Shibuya arc, Todo used this technique to switch positions with people during his fights. This technique was an incredibly powerful one, as it added a layer of unpredictability in all of Todo's fights. However, he ended up losing this technique during his fight with Mahito, where he had to slice off his own arm in order to prevent the latter's transfiguration from spreading to his body.

The theory of Yuta copying Todo's Boogie Woogie technique is certainly interesting. Even though there is no evidence of him using wooden clappers during the fight, it's possible that clapping wasn't necessary to activate the technique. It should be noted that this is entirely speculation, as other translations have contradicted the theory, depicting the sound produced by Yuta as a slicing sound, which was certainly made by his katana while slicing off Kenjaku's head.

However, what gives the theory validation is the fact that when Kenjaku turned around to counter Yuta's strike, the latter was once again shown to be behind his opponent. Although this might have been made possible due to Yuta's incredible speed, fans choose to believe that it was Todo's technique that allowed him to do so.

To conclude

Chapter 243 of the manga featured perhaps the most shocking event of the series so far. Considering that Kenjaku is one of the main antagonists of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, fans refuse to believe that this is their last time seeing the 1000-year-old sorcerer in the story.

Furthermore, his last words seemingly hint at a possible ally who would carry on his will. Fans can view the aftermath of this game-changing event in chapter 244 of the manga, which is coming out this week.

