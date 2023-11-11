Aoi Todo is the true champion in Jujutsu Kaisen (and the official fan book proves it)

Jujutsu Kaisen has captured anime fans all over the world with its gripping storyline, top-notch action sequences, and an interesting and diverse cast of characters. Among these characters, Kyoto High student Aoi Todo quickly rose to popularity after he was first introduced in the series.

Aoi Todo is arguably one of the strongest characters in the anime right now, which is further backed by information from Jujutsu Kaisen's Official Fanbook. He was introduced early on in the series during the Kyoto Sister-School Goodwill event in Season 1, where he shared some hilarious and memorable moments with the series protagonist, Yuji Itadori.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Official Fanbook solidifies Aoi Todo's status as the true champion of the series

Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 opening(image via MAPPA)

Aoi Todo is a Grade One sorcerer, which is a feat that not many can achieve in their career. From early on in the series, he was established as one of the strongest students at Kyoto High.

When he was first introduced to the fans, Todo clashed with Megumi Fushiguro, a fight that the former ended up dominating. He also took on Itadori in a head-to-head fight, during which he taught the latter several things about using his Cursed Energy. The two also bonded over their affection for Hollywood celebrity Jennifer Lawrence, which led Todo to view Itadori as his best friend.

According to the official Jujutsu Kaisen handbook, Aoi Todo is not only an academic genius but also an expert at using his Cursed Technique and Cursed Energy. He had perfect scores in Classroom Learning and Jujutsu Sense, i.e. the ability to use Cursed Technique and Cursed Energy. He also scored a 9 on 10 in Reflexes, coming in third place behind Maki Zenin and Yuji Itadori.

Without a doubt, Todo is one of the strongest Jujutsu students. The combination of his physical abilities and tactical mind makes him a force to be reckoned with. During most of his fights, he is shown to be strategically using his Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique, which allows him to switch places with any living being or an object that has a certain amount of cursed energy. This technique adds a layer of unpredictability to his fights and keeps his opponents on their toes.

How did Aoi Todo and Yuji Itadori become friends in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Aoi Todo made his first appearance in episode 8 of Season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen. In his first confrontation with Fushiguro, Todo asked him what kind of woman he liked. After being dissatisfied with his answer, Todo engaged Fushiguro in a fight, where he ended up dominating the latter.

Todo first came across Itadori in the 15th episode of the series, which served as a pivotal point of the season. After a brief exchange of blows, the massive gap in their abilities was quite evident to fans. During their fight, Todo asked Itadori what his 'ideal type' of woman was, to which the latter answered that he preferred women like Jennifer Lawrence.

This completely changed Todo's views on Itadori, to the point where he even fabricated an alternate reality in his mind where the two were best friends. Todo ended up guiding Itadori on how to use his Cursed Energy and teaching him how to land a special attack known as Black Flash.

The encounter between the two characters served as a pivotal point in Itadori's life, as he became significantly stronger than before and capable enough to engage in combat with special-grade cursed spirits.

In conclusion

Aoi Todo is, without a doubt, one of the most significant characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. His extreme physical prowess, excellent combat skills, and interesting personality make his character stand out in the series.

As of now, Todo is yet to appear in the ongoing Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans are excited to see his story unfold in the anime and are highly anticipating the fight between him and the other special-grade cursed spirits in the Shibuya arc of the anime.

