"My life would have been totally different": Jennifer Lawrence opens up on auditioning for Twilight

In a recent interview on The Rewatchables podcast, renowned actress Jennifer Lawrence made a surprising revelation about her early career. The 32-year-old star shared that she had auditioned for the coveted role of Bella Swan in the widely popular Twilight franchise, saying:

"I auditioned for Twilight and they turned me down immediately. I didn't even get a callback. But my life would've been totally different."

Her latest endeavor is the comedic film No Hard Feelings, where she takes on the role of Maddie, a financially struggling woman who finds herself in a unique dating situation.

Since her breakthrough in The Hunger Games, Lawrence has enjoyed a highly successful career, showcasing her versatile acting skills and even earning an Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook.

Jennifer Lawrence "almost didn't do Hunger Games" after Twilight was released

Speaking on The Rewatchables podcast, Jennifer Lawrence expressed how her life would have taken a completely different trajectory had she landed the role that eventually went to Kristen Stewart.

Lawrence further disclosed that her life did indeed change dramatically about a year later when she secured the role of Katniss Everdeen in the groundbreaking Hunger Games franchise.

"I got Hunger Games I think, like, a year later. When you audition when you’re a run-of-the-mill actor... you just get five pages and they’re like, ‘Act monkey.' When it came out, I was like, ‘Hot damn.’"

The immense success and fandom surrounding Twilight had created a unique challenge for Lawrence in navigating her career choices.

Interestingly, she expressed her belief that starring in Twilight would have made her feel miserable due to the overwhelming media attention faced by Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner during that era.

The tabloid culture and paparazzi frenzy surrounding the Twilight stars were experiences she was grateful to have avoided.

“I would’ve been miserable, too,” Jennifer Lawrence said.

Recalling her deliberations, Lawrence revealed the difficulties she faced in explaining the level of fame and global recognition that came with such blockbuster franchises, as she had always aspired to work on independent films and deliver compelling performances, without aspiring to be a worldwide icon.

"I almost didn't do Hunger Games because Twilight had come out and that fandom had happened. When I was trying to talk to people about making this decision after they offered it to me, I was just like, 'I don't know.' It was so hard to explain to people, like, I don't think you understand this level of fame."

Jennifer Lawrence has had quite the career since that era

Currently, Jennifer Lawrence is starring in the new comedy No Hard Feelings, where she portrays the character Maddie, a financially struggling woman who embarks on an unusual romantic adventure after responding to a Craigslist ad.

Recalling her experience working on the movie, Lawrence shared an amusing anecdote about her co-star Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays the introverted and awkward son of a wealthy couple in the film.

Reflecting on the casting process for No Hard Feelings, Lawrence fondly recalled the moment when she and the film's team knew they had found the perfect fit for the character of Percy, played by Andrew Barth Feldman.

Despite an initial complication from the fact that he was expected to attend Harvard, Lawrence humorously revealed how she persuaded Feldman to defer his schooling in order to star in the film.

The Hunger Games franchise continues in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

As Lionsgate prepares to continue The Hunger Games franchise with the prequel movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Jennifer Lawrence expressed openness to reprising her beloved character, Katniss, should the opportunity arise:

“Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

Set 64 years before the events of the original trilogy, the prequel delves into the early years of President Coriolanus Snow, the enigmatic and authoritarian leader of Panem during Katniss Everdeen's time.

The novel takes readers back to a time when the Hunger Games were in their infancy, transforming the nation into a brutal spectacle that kept its citizens under control. The story follows a young Coriolanus Snow, offering an intriguing insight into his formative years.

The upcoming prequel fatures a stellar cast including Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Hunter Schafer.

Jennifer Lawrence's journey from a missed opportunity in Twilight to becoming a global superstar serves as a testament to her talent, determination, and the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry.

Poll : 0 votes