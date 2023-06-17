No Hard Feelings movie: Release date, cast, plot, and everything to know so far

On June 23, 2023, Sony Pictures Releasing will release No Hard Feelings in the United States. It is anticipated that audiences all throughout the country would enjoy and be refreshed by this wild R-rated comedy.

The eagerly awaited movie No Hard Feelings captivates spectators with its distinct fusion of comedy and coming-of-age tale. The film promises to be humorous and a remarkable experience thanks to its all-star ensemble, which is led by the great Jennifer Lawrence.

The cast of No Hard Feelings guarantees an exciting on-screen chemistry that will keep viewers entertained throughout

Trailer and the official cast

Jennifer Lawrence makes a spectacular comeback to the big screen in No Hard Feelings after a brief absence, reminding viewers why she is one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors. Through her production firm, Excellent Cadaver, Lawrence has shown her dedication to pursuing different and outlandish jobs by serving as a co-producer of the movie.

Two trailers have been released so far, giving viewers a glimpse of the hilarious genius in store for us. With its edgy humor, witty dialogue, and memorable performances, the film is poised to captivate critics and audiences alike.

The cast of No Hard Feelings is outstanding, with Maddie being portrayed by the Jennifer Lawrence. The actress, who is well-known for her diverse acting in films like Silver Linings Playbook and Joy, puts her undeniable talent and comedic timing front and center.

Alongside her is Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays Percy, a shy 19-year-old who is in need of Maddie's advice. Percy's parents are portrayed by Laura Benanti and Natalie Morales, who each bring their own special charm and wit to the story. Additionally, Matthew Broderick makes an appearance in the film as Percy's therapist, lending the group of characters his distinct personality.

What to expect?

No Hard Feelings is set in the energetic metropolis of New York and centers on the lives of Maddie, a struggling Uber driver who experiences financial difficulties after her car is repossessed. When Maddie comes across an odd Craigslist ad, her luck takes an unexpected turn.

A reclusive young guy named Percy is looking for a "girlfriend" to aid his wealthy parents by helping him transition into maturity. Maddie agrees to the unusual work because she is intrigued by the prospect of a Buick Regal.

Hilarity results as Maddie dives into her new role and tries to pull Percy out of his shell. Together, they set out on a voyage of self-discovery, examining the complexities of adulthood and the particulars of relationships. Will Maddie be able to make Percy into a confident young man, or will their unusual arrangement cause unanticipated problems?

With strong references to comedic classics like Bad Teacher and Risky Business, No Hard Feelings aims to offer a new perspective on the coming-of-age subgenre. It expertly combines heart, humor, and an investigation of interpersonal relationships, all against the bright background of New York City.

A Comedy Gem in the Making

No Hard Feelings has created a lot of talk in the film business due to its impending release, stellar cast, and intriguing plot. This raunchy R-rated comedy, helmed by director Gene Stupnitsky, promises to be a refreshing addition to the coming-of-age genre.

Thus, save June 23, 2023, on your calendars, and get ready for a humorous and sentimental movie experience.

