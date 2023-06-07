Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details

Jennifer Lawrence's highly anticipated new comedy flick, No Hard Feelings, is all set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023. The movie centers around a young woman, who, on the verge of bankruptcy, decides to date a wealthy couple's teenage son and prepare him for adult life before he leaves for college.

The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in the lead roles, along with numerous others who essay crucial supporting characters. No Hard Feelings is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who's co-written the script with Gene Stupnitsky and John Phillips.

Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings trailer offers a glimpse of a hilarious but awkward relationship

The official trailer for No Hard Feelings from Sony Pictures Entertainment briefly depicts a number of hilarious and awkward moments set to unfold in the protagonist's life.

It shows her relationship with a teenager named Percy, who's an anxious and socially awkward boy struggling to grapple with adult life. The two are seen getting involved in a number of disastrous and funny moments, but the trailer does not reveal any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a wildly funny and frivolous tone that fans of romantic and adult comedies would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Sony Pictures Entertainment also shared the official synopsis of the movie on their YouTube channel, which states:

"Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college."

The synopsis further continues:

"But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all."

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an absolute laugh riot. It is expected to explore a number of fascinating themes like adoloscence, adult life, family, romance, and many more.

No Hard Feelings cast details

No Hard Feelings stars Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role as Maddie Barker. Maddie is a young cab driver whose life has taken a dramatic turn after her car gets repossessed. In order to avoid bankruptcy, she starts dating the son of an affluent couple and help him face the numerous struggles and challenges of adult life.

Lawrence looks hilarious and charming in the lead role as she perfectly embodies her character's core traits with stunning ease. Her other notable acting credits include Silver Linings Playbook, Don't Look Up, Winter's Bone, Garden Party, and Causeway, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Lawrence in another significant role is actor Andrew Barth Feldman, who dons the role of the awkward teenager Percy. The two actors share wonderful onscreen chemistry, elevating the film to a different level. Feldman has previously starred in A Tourist's Guide to Love, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and many more.

No Hard Feelings will release in theaters on Friday, June 23, 2023.

