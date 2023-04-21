A Tourist's Guide to Love review: An enthralling travel romance movie that will make you want to visit Vietnam

A Tourist's Guide to Love is the latest addition to Netflix's ever-growing list of romantic movies. The heartfelt and charming travel romance film made its arrival exclusively on Netflix on Friday, April 21, 2023. Eirene Donohue has acted as the writer for the movie, while Steven K. Tsuchida has served as the director. Jon Keng is the cinematographer for the movie.

The official synopsis for A Tourist's Guide to Love, given by the streaming platform reads:

"Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life."

Ever since the movie's debut on Netflix, it has already begun to garner a lot of positive attention from viewers who have been quite curious to learn how the romantic movie has turned out.

Revolving around a recently heartbroken American travel executive Amanda and a carefree Vietnamese tour guide Sinh, the movie takes the audience on a colorful and marvelous trip to Vietnam. The story is simple yet touching, and with the mesmerizing natural beauty of Vietnam, the movie is most definitely worth the watch.

A review of A Tourist's Guide to Love on Netflix: A comforting and soothing love story

The movie chronicles how a heartbroken Amanda starts to look at life differently after she meets and falls in love with a travel guide named Sinh in Vietnam. Throughout the movie, Sinh gives Amanda and the other tourists an authentic view of the Vietnamese world and culture.

From authentic Vietnamese food to clothes to rituals to celebrations, the movie captures the essence of Vietnam brilliantly. The movie also shows how one's passion for their work can make their job the best part of their lives.

The writer of the Netflix movie, Eirene Donohue, has done an amazing job of presenting the story in a way that is comforting and heartwarming. The way the scenes give the movie a wholesome feeling. Thus, if the audience is looking for a feel-good watch with a scenic backdrop, this movie is a great choice for them.

Stunning filming locations and cinematography

It's safe to say that the shooting locations are the biggest highlights of the Netflix movie. It has been filmed all around Vietnam, specifically in Ho Chi Minh City, Hội An, and Hanoi. The audience gets alluring glimpses of these picturesque locations throughout the movie. These places will definitely make the audience want to take a trip to Vietnam.

Jon Keng, the cinematographer of the film, has perfectly captured the natural beauty of the different locations. There are multiple scenes throughout the film that are shot beautifully. These include the one where Sinh takes all the tourists to his home village and the one where Sinh and Amanda light up the little paper candle holders and float them on the water. Another beautifully shot scene, is the one where Amanda roams around the marketplace with Sinh.

Captivating acting performance by the lead pair

Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly, the lead actors in the movie, have done a great job of portraying their characters Amanda and Sinh respectively. Cook as Amanda is real, charming, and quite likable. She has delved deep into the character and played it on screen effortlessly.

Ly as Sinh is quite charismatic and promising. He has portrayed his character's passion for adventure and love for Vietnamese heritage and culture in a realistic way. It is never over the top or too much on the face. His on-screen chemistry with Cook is also quite noteworthy.

Other actors on the cast list include Ben Feldman, Quinn Trúc Trần, Missi Pyle, Nsưt Lê Thiện, Nondumiso Tembe, and Andrew Barth Feldman. The entire cast of the film has done a good job of giving the audience a comforting feel throughout the film.

