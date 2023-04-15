Phenomena ending explained: Did Father Pilon die at the end?

Phenomena is a mysteriously woven Spanish thriller movie that has taken inspiration from the 1987 real-life story of the Hepta Group. The intriguing film made its arrival exclusively on Netflix on Friday, April 14, 2023. Marta Buchaca and Fernando Navarro have served as writers for the new movie, while the film has been directed by Carlos Therón.

The brief official synopsis for Phenomena, given by the streaming platform, reads as follows:

"Three middle-aged women who investigate paranormal events are put to the test when their leader Father Pilón disappears. Inspired by the real Hepta Group."

Phenomena depicts a set of paranormal activities and high-pitched drama. It stars Toni Acosta as Gloria, Belén Rueda as Sagrario, Gracia Olayo as Paz, and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba as Father Pilón, among others.

Ever since the movie's debut on Netflix, it has been getting a lot of attention from viewers due to its interesting storyline, promising cast, and glaring ending.

The ending of Phenomena on Netflix saw a series of thrilling incidents

Phenomena chronicled the enticing story of three women named Gloria, Sagrario, and Paz, who worked as paranormal experts under the leadership of Father Pilon. They have solved many paranormal cases over the years. However, a complex case at an antique store rattled the entire group after a spirit attacked the team's leader Father Pilon and sent him on the verge of demise.

The trio of women, along with the physicist intern Pablo, decided to conduct a thorough investigation at the antique store with paranormal activities, which was owned by Marisa and Enrique. During the investigation, Gloria found that besides paranormal activities, the antique store also had some other dark secrets.

She realized after talking to the caretaker's daughter that the caretaker had been physically torturing and abusing her daughter. Paz also came across disturbing footage of the caretaker inflicting physical abuse on her daughter. After watching the entire footage, Paz noticed that the caretaker slipped a knife to stab Sagrario. She rushed to her place and rang the doorbell before the caretaker could attack.

Paz distracted the caretaker, giving Sagrario and the evil caretaker’s daughter a chance to escape the house. However, the caretaker soon realized what was going on and started attacking them. She got the upper hand on Sagrario. At that moment, Gloria appeared and saved Sagrario, and went on to take down the caretaker.

What happened to Father Pilon?

A still from Phenomena (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

When Sagrario and Paz were getting ready to leave, Gloria went back to the store to take her crystal ball. Soon, the two heard shrieks from the antique store and rushed inside to save Gloria. To their astonishment, they found Gloria being taken over by the evil spirit of the store.

The evil spirit revealed that he wanted to kill the trio to fulfill his purpose. Paz then appealed to Gloria, who was still inside, to make contact with the spirit of Father Pilon, who told her to have faith in herself and transport the evil spirit to him. The spirit began to bring self-inflicted pain to Gloria and tried to kill her.

She then mustered up the courage and brought the heinous spirit to Father Pilon. He took it away but in the process lost his own life. After Father Pilon's demise, the group decided to continue working in the field of paranormal activities.

A still from Phenomena (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

At the very end of the Netflix movie, Sagrario was seen flirting with a man named Jesus, who worked at the restaurant the trio often visited. It denoted that she was finally able to move on in life. In the mid-credits scene of the series, the audience saw Jesus being taken over by a spirit. What happens next, only the future will tell.

Don't forget to watch Phenomena, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

