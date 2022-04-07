"All the spirits came out today": Tesla car warns TikToker of ghosts in a graveyard

A TikToker's recording of his Tesla detecting ghosts has caused a stir on the platform. It is not new to see an unusual video viral on the app, shocking its viewers.

The video, posted by a user, @iam3dgar, has a similar effect on everyone who watches it. The video has collected over 12k views with the caption, "All the spirits came out today."

However, this is not the first video posted by the user. Back in November last year, he posted a similar TikTok. The video went massively viral on the app and currently has a view count of 23 million.

“ Tesla detects invisible man at cemetery (creepy) “

Tesla detects pedestrians in a seemingly empty graveyard

In the video, Edgar Osornia, the TikTok account owner, was passing by an empty graveyard. He videotaped the ground for a few seconds before panning the camera to his car's dashboard monitor, and to everyone's surprise, the monitor showed walking pedestrians on an empty plot.

Since then, Edgar has made numerous videos similar to the previous one. All of them show the same result.

Many users believed that his car's pedestrian detection feature was broken, due to which it malfunctioned to show incorrect results.

For our readers who aren't aware of the feature, Tesla has an advanced autopilot system that lets people ride the car without driving it. The feature uses eight cameras and twelve ultrasonic sensors to detect objects of varying hardness around the car. It has visibility around the car for up to 250 meters of range. Upon detecting an object or living organism, the car gives the driver a warning.

When that happens, the car's dashboard monitor shows a gray human model walking on the side of the car.

However, many Tesla owners have reported having a glitch in the system that detects animals and people that aren't there. This incident could be a result of such a glitch.

A few viewers also commented that the car detected headstones and flowers in the cemetery as pedestrians.

While numerous paranormal fans attributed the "warning" to walking spirits, it is very unlikely to be so.

Tesla built an electricity-powered truck called Cybertruck

Tesla's Elon Musk is known to have an eccentric taste and visionary mentality. His company announced a durable light-duty truck in 2019. The idea behind the truck was to create a sustainable energy substitute for a heavy-duty vehicle.

The vehicle includes power inverters to supply between 120 and 240-volt electricity, while the exterior is built with bullet-resistant stainless steel sheets. Like all other vehicles from the company, the Cybertruck will come with an autopilot feature that detects pedestrians and collisions.

Production for the truck was supposed to begin in late 2021 but has been delayed twice. Currently, the new date for production is early 2023.

