10 classic movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

Classic movies are like time capsules. They take the audience down memory lane and invoke an array of emotions. Classic movies have everything from high drama to thorough-provoking messages to heartfelt romance to brilliant acting performances. They're evergreen and are a perfect fit for cinema lovers' weekend watch lists.

Movies like Godfather, Good Will Hunting, Pulp Fiction and Gladiator, among others are not only critically acclaimed, but they are also widely celebrated and loved among audiences all around the world due to their exceptional blend of complexity and simplicity of storytelling.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in and take a closer look at some of the top classic movies on Netflix for viewers to enjoy this weekend.

Top 10 classic movies on Netflix

Here's a look:

1) The Godfather

The Godfather is a crime drama movie, released in 1972, that's considered one of the timeless phenomenons in the world of cinema.

This classic has been gleaned from Mario Puzo's highly celebrated novel of the same name. Puzo also served as the screenplay writer for the movie, while multiple Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola was the director.

The cast list for the movie had several legendary Hollywood stars, including Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, Al Pacino as Michael Corleone and Diane Keaton as Kay Adams-Corleone. Without a shred of doubt, The Godfather is a prime milestone of the gangster genre in movies.

2) Schindler's List

Schindler's List is a highly moving historical drama movie of 1993. Based on renowned Australian novelist Thomas Keneally's highly cherished book titled, Schindler's Ark, the movie instantly became a classic and is considered a cultural prodigy.

Beloved filmmaker Steven Spielberg was the director of the movie, while Steven Zaillian was the screenplay writer. The lead cast members of the movie include Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, Ralph Fiennes as Amon Goth, Ben Kingsley as Itzhak Stern, Caroline Goodall as Emilie Schindler.

3) She's Gotta Have It

She's Gotta Have It is a classic black and white comedy drama movie that premiered in 1986. The film is widely considered historically and culturally significant. Highly acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee acted as both the director and writer of the movie.

Lee also starred in the movie, along with Tracy Camilla Johns, John Canada, Tommy Redmond Hicks, Raye Dowell, Dennis Karika, Joie Lee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Monty Ross and Bill Lee.

Revolving around a young woman named Nola Darling juggling her romantic feelings, She's Gotta Have It is surely an enthralling watch.

4) Pulp Fiction

Pulp Fiction is a critically acclaimed 1994 crime action movie that's considered genre-defining.

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino served as both the writer and director of the movie. The plotline appears in chronological order and tells different crime stories. It's widely seen as an unconventionally classic film.

The star-studded cast list for Pulp Fiction entails John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer and Maria de Medeiros. The movie is truly a landmark of crime action films.

5) The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid is an iconic martial arts drama movie that was released in 1984. The movie has a separate fanbase of its own and has created its own highly intriguing franchise over the years. Robert Mark Kamen acted as the writer of the movie, while John G. Avildsen served as the director.

The cast list for the movie entails Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi, Elisabeth Shue as Ali Mills, Randee Heller as Lucille LaRusso, Martin Kove as John Kreese and Chad McQueen as Dutch. The movie has gained a lot of critical praises and is considered a masterpiece.

6) Cast Away

Released in 2000, Cast Away marks the pinnacle of survival adventure movies. William Broyles Jr. served as the writer of the movie, while Robert Zemeckis was the director. Since its release, it has become a classic and is considered one of the greatest movies of all time.

Tom Hanks, who played the lead role of Chuck Noland, is absolutely remarkable in the movie and it. The movie is critically acclaimed for its outstanding screenplay and acting performance by Hanks. Apart from him, the cast list also includes Helen Hunt as Kelly Frears Lovett and Chris Noth as Jerry Lovett. Cast Away is the perfect choice for a weekend watch.

7) Gladiator

Gladiator, which premiered in 2000, is a glorious historical drama film that made a mark in the world of movies due to its epic storyline, stunning visuals and powerful acting performances. John Logan, David Franzoni and William Nicholson acted as screenplay writers for the movie, while Ridley Scott directed it.

The intriguing cast list for the movie entails Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus, Oliver Reed as Antonius Proximo, Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus and Djimon Hounsou as Juba. The movie has gained immense popularity among viewers all around the globe since its release.

8) Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting is a highly immersing and one of the most inspiring movies of all time. Released in 1997, the movie became a phenomenon for youth, as it spoke largely to a new general of movie admirers. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were the writers for the movie, while Gus Van Sant was the director.

The cast list for Good Will Hunting includes some beloved actors, entailing both writers of the movie Damon as Will Hunting and Affleck as Chuckie Sullivan, Robin Williams as Dr. Sean Maguire, Stellan Skarsgård as Professor Gerald Lambeau, Minnie Driver as Skylar and Casey Affleck as Morgan O'Mally. It definitely makes up for a heartwarming weekend watch.

9) Notting Hill

In terms of romantic drama movies, undoubtedly Notting Hill has set up quite a high benchmark. Premiered in 1999, the movie became a massive hit and an instant fan-favorite for romantic genre lovers. The movie was written by Richard Curtis, while Roger Michell directed it.

Notting Hill stars two beloved Hollywood icons, Julia Roberts as Anna Scott and Hugh Grant as William "Will" Thacker. Besides them, the cast list also features Hugh Bonneville, James Dreyfus and Emma Chambers. If you're looking for a light and heartfelt classic, this movie is a perfect choice.

10) The Notebook

Another modern romantic drama classic is 2004's The Notebook. Jeremy Leven has served as the screenplay writer for the movie, while Nick Cassavetes was the director. Chronicling the story of two young lovers who are meant for each other, the movie is without a shred of a doubt, heartwarming and tear-jerking.

The highly intriguing cast members of The Notebook entail Rachel McAdams as Allison "Allie" Calhoun, Ryan Gosling as Noah Calhoun, James Marsden as Lon Hammond, Jr., Joan Allen as Anne Hamilton, Jamie Brown as Martha Shaw and David Thornton as John Hamilton

Don't forget to watch these classic movies this weekend, which are available on Netflix.

