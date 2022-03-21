John Travolta net worth: Actor's fortune explored as he adds 737 license to impressive fleet of airplanes

John Travolta has now included the 737 in his aeronautical CV. He recently got his 737 license and was happy to announce it to his Instagram followers, saying,

“Okay, so a very proud moment in my aviation history. To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 (pilot) license, and it went very well.”

Travolta chose the jumbo jet 747 and a four-engine passenger jet 707 before getting certified on a smaller, 2-engine 737. The actor has an extensive collection of planes, including a Bombardier Challenger 601, a Boeing 707-138B, and an Eclipse 500.

The Pulp Fiction star bought the 707 for $77 million around 22 years ago, tricking it out for another $20 million. The jet can accommodate up to 150 passengers, but John reconfigured it for 15 passengers. It also has two bedrooms alongside a bathroom and shower.

John Travolta resides in a private aviation community in Florida that has a runway. He parks his airplanes just like how others do for their cars. He has been flying since he was 15 and received his first license in 1978.

John Travolta’s net worth explored

John Travolta's work as an actor and singer are his primary sources of income (Image via Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

John Travolta gained recognition during the 1970s after appearing on the sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter. He even appeared in films like Carrie, Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Urban Cowboy.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 68-year-old’s net worth is around $250 million. Travolta has earned a lot from his career as an actor and singer.

The Saturday Night Fever star’s family first bought a 2.35 acre home in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood for $3.5 million in 1993. It is an 8,100 sq. ft. house with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court, a playground, and a large swimming pool.

The house was sold to their neighbor Scooter Braun for $18 million in January 2020. Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston reside in their LA home in Calabasas, worth $2.65 million, which they purchased in September 2019.

Travolta is also the owner of a 50-acre estate in Maine, a mansion in Clearwater, Florida, near the Scientology headquarters. They also have another home in Ocala, Florida, in the Jumbolair Aviation Estates, a working private airport for large planes.

The Englewood, New Jersey native has received various accolades at the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. He also won his first Primetime Emmy Award in 2016 as a producer on the first season of American Crime Story.

Although his career has declined throughout the 80s, John Travolta has made a comeback in the 90s with films like Broken Arrow, Primary Colors, and more.

