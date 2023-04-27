Who is Spike Lee? Taking a closer look at the legendary Knicks fan

The New York Knicks regularly have many celebrity fans attending their home games, but perhaps none are bigger Knicks fans than Spike Lee. The 66-year-old is an American filmmaker and actor whose films typically center around modern political issues and issues within the Black community.

Lee made his directorial debut in 1986 with 'She Gotta Have It'. Some of his other most notable films include 'Do the Right Thing', 'He Got Game' and 'Malcolm X'.

Lee became a Knicks season ticket holder at Madison Square Garden in 1985. However, his Knicks fandom dates back to the 1960s, growing up in Brooklyn. Lee has been around for many of New York’s most iconic moments as a franchise.

This includes Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, which Lee attended when he was 13 years old. Lee said watching the Knicks secure their first NBA championship was an unforgettable moment for him:

“It was a memory I will never forget,” Lee said.

“Willis Reed coming back and the Garden went nuts. It was a very special moment in Knicks history.”

Lee is also known for trash-talking opposing teams' star players, most notably Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller in the 1990s. Lee was even blamed for motivating Miller to score 25 fourth-quarter points during Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals. Miller famously made a choking gesture after the iconic performance.

Despite the Knicks’ struggles throughout most of the 2000s and 2010s, Lee has stayed loyal to the franchise. Lee even pledged his allegiance to New York after the Nets relocated to Brooklyn in 2012.

When asked if he considered becoming a Nets fan after growing up in Brooklyn, Lee gave an emphatic answer:

“I wish I had a dollar for every time people ask me that,” Lee said. “I could finance another film. No, no and no … I am orange and blue.”

Spike Lee continues to be one of the most loyal and outspoken Knicks fans. Furthermore, Lee is often critical of the franchise. However, he has relentlessly stuck with his team throughout all their ups and downs.

Spike Lee celebrates New York Knicks’ first-round series win over Cleveland

Spike Lee celebrating the New York Knicks' first-round series win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night

Spike Lee and the rest of the success-starved New York Knicks fanbase got a chance to celebrate on Wednesday night. This came as the Knicks knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 of their first-round series. In doing so, the Knicks secured their first playoff series win (4-1) since 2013.

Following the game, Lee could be seen celebrating on the sidelines in his Knicks attire. New York will now take on the winner of the Miami Heat versus Milwaukee Bucks in Round 2. It's pretty safe to say that Lee will be there to cheer his beloved team on.

