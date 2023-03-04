Love at First Kiss review: Is the new Spanish rom-com movie on Netflix worth the watch?

Love at First Kiss or Eres tú is the latest addition to Netflix's promising list of rom-com movies. The Spanish movie, centered around clairvoyance romance, made its arrival on Friday, March 3. Adolfo Valor and Cristóbal Garrido are the writers of the movie, while Alauda Ruiz de Azúa has directed it.

As stated in the official synopsis for Love at First Kiss, released by Netflix:

"Javier can see the future... and he finally knows who the love of his life is. There's just one problem: It's his best friend's girlfriend."

Since the movie was launched on Netflix, it has garnered a lot of positive reviews from viewers for its unique plotline, impressive direction and acting performances by the lead actors of the movie.

A review of Netflix's Love at First Kiss: A heartfelt romantic comedy elevated by impactful acting

A still from Love at First Kiss (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

The brand new Spanish movie on Netflix depicts the story of Javier, a man blessed with romantic clairvoyance. He can see any the future of a romantic relationship with any individual just by kissing the person for the first time. However, this blessing also creates problems for his romantic life as it stops him from being spontaneous and adventurous.

The writers of the story have done a great job of presenting the audience with a heartfelt story, involving an intense love triangle. The way the story has been written gives viewers a feel-good energy.

All three lead characters -- Javier, Lucía, and Ariana -- are written in a distinct, layered and pleasing way, making the story quite arresting throughout. The writing of the story, without a doubt, is one of the biggest highlights of the Netflix rom-com movie.

Promising direction

A still from Love at First Kiss (Image Via Netflix España/YouTube)

The director of the Netflix movie, Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, has done a wonderful job of creating a warm and loving atmosphere throughout the entire story. The way she has captured the complexities of the love triangle is quite impressive. Many sequences throughout the movie are bound to take the audience on an alluring journey due to their outstanding direction.

Especially scenes such as the one where Javier and Ariana are having a heart-to-heart conversation on a rooftop or the one where Lucia starts to develop feelings for Javier or the one where he asks for forgiveness from Roberto or the one where Ariana intensely performs in front of Javier are directed in an excellent manner.

Thus, the direction of the movie has most definitely added to its success and has made it worth the watch.

Impressive acting by the lead cast members

A still from Love at First Kiss (Image Via Netflix España/YouTube)

The lead actor in the romantic movie, Álvaro Cervantes, has done a brilliant job of diving deep into the character that is quite layered and complex and bringing out all the emotional nuances throughout the romantic comedy movie.

Several sequences, including the one where his character Javier sees Lucia laughing heartily with Roberto, the one where he feels the spark between him and Ariana or the one where he confesses his abilities to Ariana are quite impactful. The actor's acting performance throughout the movie is the biggest highlight in the movie and has undoubtedly elevated it to another level.

The other two most significant characters in the movie were Lucía portrayed by Silvia Alonso and Ariana, played by Susana Abaitua. Both the actors have done an amazing job of portraying the characters in a raw and real manner. Susana Abaitua as Ariana was especially a treat to witness.

Other supporting actors in the movie include Pilar Castro, Gorka Otxoa, Elisabeth Larena, Ninton Sánchez, Paula Muñoz, Fabia Castro, Lara Oliete and a few others. They have also done a promising job in the movie.

Catch Love at First Kiss, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

