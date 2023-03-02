New Netflix films and shows releasing this week

Netflix is the hotbed of all discussions these days. With the rapid rise of OTT platforms across the globe, it is hard to keep track of all the content that is pouring in. Netflix happens to be the most important and most relevant of the lot, releasing new films, TV shows, and documentaries day after day.

With the end of the month and the beginning of the week, this is certainly an interesting time to look forward to for OTT fans. The end of February saw the release of some interesting content, and the start of March will see Netflix release a ton of new material, as it does each month.

What is coming to Netflix this week?

Monday, February 27, 2023

Vinland Saga: Season 2 (new episodes)

Netflix released the solitary Vinland Saga: Season 2 on February 27, 2023. The 2019 animated series has been a hit with anime fans and will hopefully see more traffic with the release of the new episodes.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Thorfinn pursues a journey with his father's killer in order to take revenge and end his life in a duel as an honorable warrior and pay his father a homage."

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

1) American Pickers: Season 15

The popular reality show that has been around for years has now returned with its 15th season on Netflix. It is also the only place to globally access the series.

2) A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

An underhyped comedy series from Netflix, this series will see Jamie Demetriou perform in this musical sketch-comedy special. The synopsis for this show reads:

"A womb with a view, awkward adulthood, the not-so-golden years. Journeying through life's stages with Jamie Demetriou in a musical sketch-comedy special."

3) Perfect Match

A reality show from Netflix, Perfect Match follows a similar pattern to many other trending reality shows from around the world. The synopsis of the show reads;

"Through a series of compatibility challenges and matchups, Nick Lachey takes hopefuls on a journey from single to soulmate, bringing together singles from other reality shows, including `Love Is Blind,' `The Mole,' `Too Hot to Handle,' and others."

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

1) Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me

Highlighting the new month of the year, Netflix's original Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me will premiere on March 1, 2023. The Robert Wichrowski film will follow a journalist amid a life-altering decision. Per the film's synopsis,

"Stuck in a passionless marriage, a journalist must choose between her distant but loving husband and a younger ex-boyfriend who has reentered her life."

2) Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

The popular Netflix series returned with a second season on March 1, 2023, bringing back all the exciting drama from the Spanish creators Aitor Gabilondo and David Bermejo. The synopsis for the show reads:

"When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighbourhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands."

3) Cheat

Netflix's latest game show Cheat gave the ultimate twist to game show formats by allowing viewers to cheat. The game show then asks the contestants to guess who cheated and who did not. This is one of the more exciting shows that premiered at the beginning of March 1, 2023.

Thursday, March 2, 2023

1) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

On March 2, 2023, the well-liked Italian series will premiere its second season. The crime-comedy series follows TV technicians who stumble upon an unlikely crime scene. Its synopsis reads,

"After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid become suspects lands them in deeper trouble."

2) Karate Sheep

The latest animated series from Netflix is also slated to release on March 2, 2023. Per the show's synopsis,

"Two clever sheep use karate and high-tech gadges to protec their flock from a hungry wolf."

3) Masameer County: Season 2

Another animated series from the streaming giant, this animated series will return for a second season on March 2, 2023. Geared toward adults, this animated series touches on some serious topics like tribal feuds and a health craze.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A humorous view on life in a changing Saudi Arabia, with stories about a media war, a long-standing tribal feud and a health craze gone too far."

4) S*x/Life: Season 2

Netflix's hit drama S*x/Life will return for a sophomore season on March 2, 2023. The first season of the show received significant praise, and the second season is expected to deliver as well. The synopsis for the show reads:

"A suburban wife and mother takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her present on a collision course with her wild-child past."

This series is created by Stacy Rukeyser.

Friday, March 3, 2023

1) Love at First Kiss

Headlining Friday's lineup for Netflix is the Spanish drama, Love at First Kiss. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Follow the story of a 16-year-old who finds he can see the whole future of a romantic relationship when he kisses a girl for the first time."

2) Next in Fashion: Season 2

Netflix's popular reality show, Next in Fashion, is all set to return for a second season on Friday, March 3, 2023. The series follows famous designers as they create iconic works. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Designers team up to create visionary looks that work for everybody in this competition series hosted by Alexa Chung and Tan France."

Saturday, March 4, 2023

1) Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

With the Oscars around, many will think of Chris Rock again. Perhaps this makes it a good time to release this new comedy special. The synopsis for the special reads:

"Chris Rock makes comedy history by starring as a stand-up comedian in Netflix's first live-streamed global event."

2) Divorce Attorney Shin

A Korean drama coming to the streaming giant on March 4, 2023, this drama is based on a webtoon of the same name by Kang Tae-kyung. The synopsis for the series reads:

"The series depicts the turbulent story of Shin Sung-han (Cho Seung-woo) who is a lawyer specializing in divorce."

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Ridley Jones: Season 5

On Sunday, the streaming giant is releasing this children's animated comedy that follows Ridley and her friends. This show belongs to the Netflix family. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History's treasures and keep its secret safe -- everything comes alive at night."

The streaming giants will be back with many new titles throughout March. One of the most anticipated titles of March is You season 4, part 2. More content will be updated soon, stay tuned.

