Where to watch High-Rise Invasion anime online

The first season of High-Rise Invasion has been out for almost two years, so viewers may wish to catch up.

High-Rise Invasion, written by Tsuina Miura and illustrated by Takahiro Oba, is a manga series first serialized online in DeNA's Manga Box app from December 2013 to April 2019, following which Kodansha compiled the story into 21 tankabon volumes. Later, Zero-G studio acquired the animation rights for the same.

So, let's take a look at the streaming platforms where people can watch anime.

Where can fans watch High-Rise Invasion?

Yuri Honjou as seen in the High Rise Invasion anime on Netflix (Image via Zero-G)

High-Rise Invasion will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix.

The anime was first announced on October 26, 2020, at the Netflix Anime Festival. The original net animation (ONA) anime series was animated by Zero-G and directed by Masahiro Takata., as the same was released on February 25, 2021, on Netflix.

Since then, it has been exclusively available on Netflix.

What was the plot of High-Rise Invasion?

High-Rise Invasion followed the story of 16-year-old Yuri Honjou who witnessed a man's head cracked open with an axe. Thus, trembling in fear, she fled from the masked assailant, only to find out that she was trapped in an abandoned building where every door is mysteriously locked.

Mayuko Nise as seen in the High Rise Invasion anime on Netflix (Image via Zero-G)

As she kept finding a way out of the building, she soon came to know that there were no signs of life in that world, as her building was surrounded by high-rise buildings. After learning of this, she was left in despair, however, after she realized that her brother was also trapped in this strange place, Yuri felt determined to locate her brother and escape the place with him.

As the story progressed, the characters soon found out that there were more masked assailants in the area, thus they were to try and avoid their attacks, all while making it out alive in one piece.

Will there be a High-Rise Invasion season 2?

Sniper Kamen as seen in the High Rise Invasion anime on Netflix (Image via Zero-G)

While there is more than enough material to adapt for the second season of the anime, the same has not been announced yet.

The good news is that the anime has not yet been canceled by Netflix, which means that fans can expect a second season to be released in the future.

However, the lack of information about the sequel season is also disturbing.

When can fans expect High-Rise Invasion season 2 to be released?

Kuon Shinzaki as seen in the High Rise Invasion anime (Image via Zero-G)

If the second season of High Rise Invasion does get greenlit by Zero-G and Netflix, it might take some time before the anime returns to the streaming platform.

Given how no such announcements have been made for the same, fans of the anime can expect its second season to be released either in late 2023 or early to mid-2024.

An announcement for the same can be expected to be made at a later date in 2023 or early 2024.

