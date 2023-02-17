10 best Isekai anime with overpowered main character, ranked

Viewers have a lot of choices when it comes to Isekai anime shows because there are so many of them. The plots and characters in these anime are diverse, but one common trope is the omnipotent protagonist.

With the number of Isekai anime having an overpowered main character, it is easy to make a list out of it. This article will therefore rate the greatest Isekai anime in which the main character is extremely powerful.

The Eminence in Shadow to Overlord: 10 Isekai anime with an overpowered main character

10) The Eminence in Shadow

Cid Kagenou as seen in the anime (Image via Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow follows the story of Cid Kagenou, who aspires to be an eminence of shadow in his previous life. He trains to become stronger than a nuclear bomb but is killed in a traffic accident.

He is reborn in a fantasy world, where he continues his journey after establishing a secret organization called Shadow Garden and recruiting elves to help him fight the Cult of Diablos.

9) Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious

Seiya as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious follows the story of Seiya Ryuuguuin, who is picked by Ristarte, the novice Goddess placed in charge of saving the world of Gaeabrande from the Demon Lord.

Thus, she settles on Seiya Ryuuguuin who has overpowered stats. Seiya, on the other hand, is overly cautious to the point where his antics would drive Ristarte insane.

8) The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Anos as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy follows the story of Anos Voldigoad, the demon king, who decides to sacrifice his own life to ensure peace can flourish. He gets reincarnated 2000 years later into the same universe.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is one of the few Isekai anime where the main protagonist gets reborn into the same world, albeit two millenniums later. In this timeline, he was overpowered compared to his peers.

7) The Devil Is A Part-Timer!

Maou Sadao as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

The Isekai anime The Devil Is A Part-Timer! follows the story of Demon Lord Satan who travels to Earth with Alciel after they are confronted by Hero Emilia. They are expected to resume their everyday routines in this new environment.

Unlike most Isekai anime where the protagonist travels from Earth to a fantasy world, The Devil Is A Part-Timer! has the protagonist travel from a fantasy world to Earth.

6) Sword Art Online

Kirito as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sword Art Online follows the story of Kazuto Kirigaya, who logs in to Sword Art Online as one of the beta testers of the game. He decides to play the game alone because he, the other beta testers, and 10,000 new players are all stuck in the game.

Unlike several Isekai anime, Sword Art Online does not take place in a fantasy world, but within a game.

5) Saga Of Tanya The Evil

Tanya as seen in the anime (Image via Nut)

The Isekai anime Saga Of Tanya The Evil follows the story of Tanya Degurechaff who was previously a Japanese salaryman but was reincarnated by Being X into an alternate reality of World War I.

As Being X leaves him with a proposition that might get him to hell if he dies through natural causes, Tanya joins the war, hoping to rise through the ranks quickly and stay away from the battlefield.

4) The Rising of the Shield Hero

Naofumi as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero follows the story of Naofumi Iwatani, who along with three other young adults is summoned into an alternate world as one of the four Cardinal Heroes. They are each assigned a Cardinal weapon, with Naofumi wielding the shield.

The Cardinal Heroes are tasked with protecting the world from monsters called Waves. However, things go wrong when Naofumi is caught in a trap.

3) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Rudeus as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation follows the story of Rudeus Greyrat who was previously a 34-year-old NEET evicted from his home. Greyrat dies after trying to save a group of teenagers from a speeding truck in an attempt to do something meaningful in his life.

In his new life in the fantasy world, he is born as Rudeus Greyrat. He instantly starts grasping magical powers, making him overpowered within the realm.

2) That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

Rimuru as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime follows the story of Satoru who gets reincarnated as a slime in a fantasy world after he is killed by an assailant. In the new fantasy world, Satoru acquires powers, soon after which he meets Veldora and begins his journey.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is one of the few Isekai anime where the protagonist does not get reincarnated into a humanoid individual and is born as a slime.

1) Overlord

Ainz Ooal Gown as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord follows the story of an unnamed player of Yggdrasil, a game the servers of which are set to be shut down. The player takes control of a character named Momonga, who has entered the game to witness the end.

However, after the clock strikes 12, the player is no longer able to log out. Moreover, the NPCs start to get their own personalities. Thus, Momonga renames himself Ainz Ooal Gown, and bands up the NPCs to investigate the game's world and the reason for the unusual event.

