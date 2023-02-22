Explained: Why Mindhunter won't return for Season 3

Netflix has infamously been canceling several fan-favorite shows left and right over the past few years. However, canceling a masterpiece like Mindhunter was not just infuriating for the fans but also shocking. According to Netflix, the reason for its cancelation is "not enough audience to justify the investment."

Most of the series' episodes were directed by famous Hollywood film director David Fincher. He created monumental films like Seven, The Game, Fight Club, Panic Room, Zodiac, Gone Girl, etc.

The series ran for only two seasons, with 19 episodes in total. There were previously talks of making a third season, but its executive producer has now crushed all hopes.

David Fincher confirms that Mindhunter costs too to produce

In the first season of Mindhunter, Holden Ford and Bill Tench, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, respectively, are seen investigating several high-profile murders by talking to famous criminals like Ed Kemper, Montie Rissell, Richard Speck, etc.

More drama takes place in season 2, where the duo is seen investigating infamous Atlanta child murders of 1979-81 alongside teasing the appearance of a deadly killer called Dennis Rader, aka The BTK Killer.

The duo is even joined by Wendy Carr, a psychology professor, played by Anna Torv. The actress recently played Tess in HBO's The Last of Us.

David Fincher confirmed the show's cancelation in a statement by saying,

"I’m very proud of the first two seasons, but it’s a particularly expensive series and, in the eyes of Netflix, we haven’t attracted a large enough audience to justify such an investment. I don’t blame them, they took risks to launch the series."

Fincher explained that producing Mindhunter has been expensive, and Netflix thinks it has not attracted enough audiences to keep the show going. They even took risks while launching the show.

This is a little surprising because Fincher has previously worked with the streamer for shows like House of Cards and, most recently, The Killer. Their relationship looked solid because of these projects.

Season 2 director Andrew Dominik revealed to Collider that the story would have occurred in Los Angeles if the show had continued for a third season.

He said,

"One of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would’ve been… that was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start."

Jonathan Demme and Michael Mann are celebrated American directors with several awards and nominations.

What is Mindhunter about?

Created by Joe Penhall, Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller TV series. The 1995 true-crime book Mindhunter inspired it: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

The synopsis of Mindhunter, according to IMDb, reads,

"Set in the late 1970s, two FBI agents are tasked with interviewing serial killers to solve open cases."

Mindhunter was executively produced by Beth Kono, Charlize Theron, Joe Penhall, Ceán Chaffin, Joshua Donen, David Fincher, and Courtenay Miles.

Poll : 0 votes