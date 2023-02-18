5 shocking details about Heather Jackson's murder

The triple murder case of Heather Jackson and her two young children will air on ID's See No Evil this Friday, February 17, 2023. The episode, titled It Came Back, will air on the channel at 8 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode states:

"When a young mother of two is found brutally murdered at home, suspicion falls on her friends; detectives zero in on multiple suspects who tell different stories, and they don't know who to trust."

Jackson and her two children, three-year-old Celine and 18-month-old Wayne Jr., were murdered in their Sandusky home in September 2012. The killer, who was eventually identified as an ex-convict named Curtis Clinton, strangled all three victims and left behind a horrifying crime scene.

Clinton was found guilty on multiple charges, receiving a death sentence. He is currently in prison until he exhausts all of his appeals.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Heather Jackson's murder: Five things about the death of the Sandusky mother who was killed alongside her young children

1) Heather and her children were found dead during a welfare check

Jackson and her two children, daughter Celine and son Wayne Jr. (Image via Sandusky Register)

According to reports, Heather Jackson and her two children, Celine and Wayne Jr., had only moved into their house at 723 John Street in Sandusky, Ohio, in the first week of September 2012.

However, on September 8, authorities were sent to her house for a welfare check after she failed to get in touch with her friends and family. Inside the house, authorities discovered a horrific crime scene.

2) All three of them were strangled to death and had ligature marks around their necks

Heather pictured as a young mother of two (Image via Monsters among us,YouTube)

While Heather Jackson's body was found jammed between the bed frame and mattress in her bedroom, both her children were found inside a nearby utility closet behind stacked boxes.

They all had ligature marks around their necks. It was later confirmed that all three victims had been strangled to death. A detailed autopsy report revealed that Jackson's three-year-old daughter had also been r*ped.

3) Surveillance footage was used to identify the killer, who was spotted leaving in a white Cadillac

Authorities used surveillance footage from Firelands Hospital, located close to Heather Jackson's house, to identify the killer, a Northern Ohio man and ex-convict named Curtis Clinton. Sources state that his white Cadillac was spotted arriving at Jackson's home on September 8 after 3 am and leaving over an hour later. He was also a suspect in an unrelated r*pe case.

4) Curtis Clinton had served time in prison and was only released a few months before the killings

Curtis Clinton was also accused of r*ping a 17-year-old girl before the triple homicide (Image via Toledo Blade)

Curtis Clinton had previously served time in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the strangulation death of 18-year-old Misty Keckler from Wood County, roughly 50 miles from Sandusky in 1977. Clinton served 13 years in prison starting in 1999.

At the time of the triple homicide, he was only out on parole and was in a s*xual relationship with 23-year-old Heather Jackson.

5) Clinton was found guilty on multiple charges and sentenced to death

As per phone records, authorities found that the last two calls Heather Jackson received on September 8 were from a phone in Curtis Clinton's name. Any further calls to Jackson either went to voicemail or went unanswered. Clinton finally admitted to police that he visited her early that morning, had s*x with her, gave her money, and left.

Regardless, Clinton was found guilty of five counts of aggravated murder, three counts of r*pe, and one count of aggravated burglary. He was given a death sentence, but his defense filed a motion that his execution date cannot be set until he has exhausted all of his appeals as per a Supreme Court order.

