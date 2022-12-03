WATCH: Surveillance footage showing man firebombing near Philadelphia Temple University leads to suspect’s arrest

On November 15, surveillance cameras near Philadelphia's Temple University captured the firebombing of a home on Cleveland Street.

Philadelphia authorities reported that the primary suspect in the firebombing, Kyle Halls, 35, was taken into custody on the morning of December 1. In the footage of the incident, Halls can be seen in a backpack and a hooded sweatshirt, allegedly throwing firebombs at the townhouse.

Trigger warning: Viewer discretion is advised

According to 6ABC, the townhome was rented out by three students. They reportedly discovered the fire after hearing the sound of glass breaking, prompting them to call for help. The Philadelphia authorities reported that the incident left the students unharmed.

Philadelphia firebombing suspect's mother says he has mental health issues

As per Philadelphia police records, Kyle Halls has a history of criminal activity, having been charged in multiple cases of car vandalism. Fox reported that due to the recent November 15 incident, he will most likely face arson charges as well.

According to Fox, a Temple University Police Officer reportedly told authorities that before the incident, a man with a similar appearance to Halls was seen smashing a nearby window.

While police officers have not yet determined Halls' motive for the arson incident, his mother, Valerie Piner, told ABC reporters that his behavior stemmed from his mental health issues.

Piner said:

"He's not a hardened criminal. He has serious mental health issues and I've been going through this for years."

Piner also apologized to the victims of the attack. She said:

"My apologies to the family, or the persons, that had to endure this incredible devastation - of their home being destroyed - they had to endure."

Einstein1893 @mycopara1904

A new court date that he won't show up for

Good job PPD & ATF but it's out of your hands now. Politics will let him free @PhillyCrimeUpd Yeah ok I'm sure he will be released, no bailA new court date that he won't show up forGood job PPD & ATF but it's out of your hands now. Politics will let him free @PhillyCrimeUpd Yeah ok I'm sure he will be released, no bailA new court date that he won't show up for Good job PPD & ATF but it's out of your hands now. Politics will let him free

The crime has reportedly left the neighborhood shaken. Annie Elliott, a resident of the area, told Fox29 reporters that the fire comes after a long series of violent crimes in the area.

Elliott said:

"We've all kind of been on edge recently. So that was just another little nail in the coffin there."

A senior at Temple University, John Mangan, expressed his concern for the safety of students in the area.

Mangan told NBC reporters:

“You shouldn’t come to school to get your degree and worry about your house being firebombed."

Mangan added that while the recent firebombing was an extreme case, home invasions have been a disturbing concern in the area for a while.

He said:

“We’re seeing the crime creep in from the streets into the homes with the recent firebombing, the three home invasion. It’s really concerning because now anyone can be a victim. Not even if you make wrong decisions and put yourself in danger.”

Chris Cook, a freshman at Temple University, said that Philadelphia's violent reputation had made him concerned about leaving the campus.

Cook said:

“I’m a student here. I’ll be here for many more years. I feel kind of trapped sometimes, on campus. I feel like I can’t go anywhere because of the safety problems.”

Temple University announced that counseling is available for any students affected by the arson attack.

Poll : 0 votes