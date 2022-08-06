Planned Parenthood fire in Michigan: Paw Paw man charged with alleged arson of health clinic

On Sunday, July 31, investigators in Michigan responded to alleged fire reports from the Planned Parenthood facility and quickly concluded that the fire was the result of arson. On August 4, the U.S. Attorney's office filed a criminal complaint against Joshua Brereton, 25, who was identified as the suspect after a Duraflame fire starter log was discovered on the roof.

According to reports from the US and Western District of Michigan, Joshua Brereton, also known as Paw Paw man was charged with one count of arson of a federally funded organization. He is charged with a crime that carries a 20-year prison sentence.

A representative of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the fire and described a day-long search that prevented the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood from opening the following day, according to court documents.

An in-depth look into the Michigan Planned Parenthood fire incident

Mark Pitcavage @egavactip



wzzm13.com/article/news/c…



"Paw Paw man charged with arson for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire" This was a very fast arrest--sometimes these anti-abortion arson cases are hard to solve. Now he will face the prospect of serious federal time."Paw Paw man charged with arson for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire" This was a very fast arrest--sometimes these anti-abortion arson cases are hard to solve. Now he will face the prospect of serious federal time.wzzm13.com/article/news/c…"Paw Paw man charged with arson for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire"

According to a press release, a fire started around 4:10 pm on July 31 at Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood, 4201 W. Michigan Ave., in the landscape area and on the roof. The offender allegedly broke the fence that surrounds the health clinic before setting it ablaze.

Following the investigation, detectives discovered that Brereton allegedly made two separate cash purchases at the Paw Paw Walmart. He bought a Duraflame starter log approximately an hour prior to the initial reports of the fire. Moreover, he also bought a lighter and citronella torch fuel to reportedly set fire to the shrubs and throw the flaming log on the roof.

KDPS @KalPublicSafety Do you know this person?



After an investigation detectives determined that the fire at planned parenthood was intentionally set and caused minor damages.



KDPS, in partnership with our local and federal partners, continues to work on this case. (1/2) Do you know this person? After an investigation detectives determined that the fire at planned parenthood was intentionally set and caused minor damages. KDPS, in partnership with our local and federal partners, continues to work on this case. (1/2) https://t.co/RnPfbXu4Ha

Investigators received a tip that helped them identify Brereton, and after making the tip public, they also obtained surveillance camera footage.

They discovered a video of Brereton working out on his YouTube channel in which a tattoo of a crown could be seen on his left forearm that matched his footage captured on a Walmart surveillance camera. Investigators also looked through a video from July 3 in which Brereton argued against abortion. He was allegedly saying:

"Like right now, we have a genocide happening. Genocide! Of babies! "You literally have neighbors who think it's okay to kill a baby. And I won't get too much into it other than read a science book. It's not a religious debate. It's not a political debate. Scientific law says that the fetus is a brand new human being. And we're killing that person."

He concluded:

"Step out of your comfort zone. Lend a hand. Change society from the inside out. Don’t put it on someone else and let it trickle down. It doesn’t trickle down.”

During the investigation at Joshua's property, detectives discovered the garments that matched the ensemble seen on surveillance footage. A camouflage jacket was discovered in his child's cot. Additionally, a hat that was visible on a Walmart security camera was also found..

A $5,000 reward was provided for information that resulted in the arrest of the defendant in the case.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far