During a welfare check conducted in September 2012, Heather Jackson and her two children were found dead at their home in Sandusky, Ohio. Jackson, 23, her three-year-old daughter, Celina, and son, Wayne Jr., who was only 18 months old, were found strangled inside the house they had recently moved into.

Surveillance footage from a nearby hospital helped detectives locate the perpetrator, Curtis Clinton, whose car was spotted near their house in the early morning hours of the day the murders occurred. Clinton, an ex-convict and accused in an unrelated r*pe case, was found guilty on multiple counts, including the r*pe of a minor. He was sentenced to death.

Heather Jackson and her two children pictured together (Image via Monsters among us/YouTube)

ID's See No Evil chronicles the killings of Heather Jackson and her young children in an upcoming episode, titled It Came Back, which will air this Friday, February 17, 2023, on the channel at 8 pm ET. The official synopsis of the episode states:

"When a young mother of two is found brutally murdered at home, suspicion falls on her friends; detectives zero in on multiple suspects who tell different stories, and they don't know who to trust."

Ohio mother Heather Jackson and her young children were found strangled to death at their Sandusky home

Heather Jackson's Sandusky home, where she and her two children were found strangled to death (Image via Monsters among us/YouTube)

In 2012, Heather Jackson was going through a rough divorce while recovering from her drug-related problems. She had been in a relationship with her then-estranged husband, Wayne, since high school. The couple was married for about four years and was going through a divorce at the time. Sources state that Wayne lived in North Carolina.

According to The Cinemaholic, Jackson used to live in her car while her children, Celina and Wayne Jr., lived with her relatives and had only moved into a house at 723 John St. in the first week of September 2012. Additionally, she ran her own company called Diamond’s Cleaning Service and worked at a pizza place in Huron, Ohio.

On the evening of September 8, not long after their move into the new house, authorities arrived at their place to conduct a welfare check on them because Jackson hadn't been heard from or seen all day. However, the police found a horrific crime scene inside the house.

Heather Jackson's body was found jammed between the mattress and the bed frame, while the bodies of her two young children were discovered inside a utility closet. It was later confirmed that all three victims had been strangled to death, given the ligature marks around their necks. Authorities confirmed that there were no other indications of trauma or a break-in.

Surveillance showed an ex-convict named Curtis Clinton at Heather Jackson's house on the night of the murders

According to reports, phone records revealed that two of the last calls Heather Jackson received on September 8 were from a phone number assigned to a man named Curtis Clinton. Following this, all calls to Jackson either went straight to voicemail or went unanswered.

Officers were also able to acquire surveillance footage from Firelands Hospital, where Clinton's white Cadillac was spotted arriving at Jackson's home in the early morning hours after three and leaving over an hour later on September 8. He was also a suspect in an unrelated r*pe case of a 17-year-old, which happened a few days before the murders.

Curtis Clinton, an ex-convict with a lengthy criminal history, had only been released from prison six months before the triple homicide. He claimed to have been involved in a s*xual relationship with Jackson for five months and that he occasionally visited her. When confronted with phone records, Clinton told cops that he visited her in the early hours, gave her money, had s*x, and left soon after.

According to records, Clinton, who served 13 years in prison for strangling an Ohio woman to death and was only out on parole, committed the killings by strangling Heather Jackson and her children and also r*ped three-year-old Celina. He was found guilty on five counts of aggravated murder, three counts of r*pe, and one count of aggravated burglary, receiving a death sentence that has long been delayed.

Poll : 0 votes