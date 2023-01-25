Bradenton native 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson simply had the misfortune of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. What led to her unfortunate demise was looking similar to a fugitive on the run who murdered her husband, David Riess in Minnesota in March 2018.

In April, Hutchinson, who was visiting Fort Myers Beach, Florida, was found shot to death inside her hotel room after someone, allegedly her killer, phoned the front desk pretending to be her and extended her stay by three more days. Reports state her body was found days after the killing and was in the early stages of decomposition.

Ultimately, the already ongoing nationwide hunt for Lois Riess, who was on the run after fatally shooting her husband, was connected to Hutchinson's killing using surveillance footage. Riess was arrested in Texas in late April.

Pamela Hutchinson was shot to death inside her hotel room by a fugitive

Several accounts claim that on April 3, 2018, Pamela Hutchinson, 59, a resident of Bradenton, traveled to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to accompany a friend in scattering her husband's ashes on Sanibel. On April 9, a hotel employee eventually found her dead in room 404 at the Marina Village at Snug Harbor, where she was residing during her stay.

At the time, hotel employees claimed that someone called the front desk on April 6, posing as Hutchinson, and extended her stay by three days. No one entered her room during those three days, which delayed the discovery of her body. Authorities suspect her death occurred on April 5 between 7.46 and 8.34 pm.

Detectives responded to the location and discovered Pamela's body laying on top of a pillow that seemed to have been shot through. The body was reportedly in the early stages of decomposition. She was shot twice, once in the back and once in the chest, with bullets passing through her torso, damaging her aorta and heart in the process and instantly killing her.

Authorities also observed evidence that suggested that someone might have slept on the guest bed. Additionally, Pamela's possessions were left in a mess. Her jewelry, bank cards, ID, pocketbook, and car were also missing.

Pamela Hutchinson was befriended by a fugitive on the run who murdered her to assume her identity

The timestamps on the security footage in and around the hotel where Pamela Hutchinson was staying enabled investigators to swiftly piece together a timeframe. Hutchinson reportedly met Lois Riess the day after she arrived in the city and extended an invitation for her to join her in the hotel room.

Shortly after, the two women left together, only to return just before 1 am on April 5. According to CCTV footage, Riess spent the night with Hutchinson and the two were spotted getting breakfast together at a restaurant close by. They even shared a meal before returning to Hutchinson's room at 7.46 in the evening. Riess was seen leaving the room by herself, nearly an hour later.

Authorities claimed that after watching the videos, it was evident that Lois Reiss murdered Pamela Hutchinson after befriending her to assume her identity. She later took the victim's car and used her ID to withdraw $5,000 from her account before leaving for Texas. It was there that she was taken into custody on April 19 by U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement at a restaurant after following a tip.

Paul Blume @PaulBlume_FOX9 Lois Riess, officially booked into MCF-Shakopee. Inmate # 261862. 58-year old Blooming Prairie grandmother will spend rest of her life behind bars after killing her hubby and a FL woman while on run from the law. Her story making national headlines 2 years ago @FOX9 Lois Riess, officially booked into MCF-Shakopee. Inmate # 261862. 58-year old Blooming Prairie grandmother will spend rest of her life behind bars after killing her hubby and a FL woman while on run from the law. Her story making national headlines 2 years ago @FOX9 https://t.co/lfBhQXiDL1

More than a year later, in December 2019, Lois pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft, and criminal use of personal information and identification in Pamela Hutchinson's case. She later pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in her husband David Riess' murder in Minnesota.

