"Using someone's pain to chase clout": Fake CCTV footage of Davido's son Ifeanyi drowning surfaces amid police investigation

Afrobeats star Davido’s fans have been mourning the death of his youngest son Ifeanyi, who died a few days before his third birthday. Amidst all this, a video of a child drowning in a children’s swimming pool has gone viral.

While the video has been trending on social media, many have misrepresented the victim to be the rapper’s son. Police officers from Lagos have confirmed that the video is fake and are currently checking CCTV footage to get more information on what exactly led to Ifeanyi’s death.

Blackgold @BlackgoldReigns @slim_dimzzy @akunedum This happened 19 Aug 2019 and certainly no Davido's son, neither is that pool Davido's pool. But this video is too disturbing pull it down @slim_dimzzy @akunedum This happened 19 Aug 2019 and certainly no Davido's son, neither is that pool Davido's pool. But this video is too disturbing pull it down😢

The BBC Disinformation Unit has stated that the video is from China, and the incident featured in the video happened on August 23, 2019, when a child drowned in the swimming pool.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin revealed that Ifeanayi’s body has been deposited in the morgue, and they are in touch with his parents. He also confirmed that six people among the domestic staff who were detained have been released, but the nanny and cook are still in custody. He said,

“I spoke with the DPO and he said the nanny and the cook have been detained. Other domestic workers brought in for questioning were released.”

What happened to Davido’s son? How is the police investigation going?

Ifeanyi drowned at a swimming pool when his parents were not at home (Image via Lartho_Herself/Twitter)

Davido’s toddler son Ifeanyi tragically died on Monday, October 31, after drowning in a pool at the singer’s residence in Lagos, Nigeria. The incident happened when the artist and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, were not at home.

Police arrested eight people from the domestic staff on November 1. Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said,

“We arrested them for questioning let them say what they know about the incident. After the interrogation we will release anybody who we don’t feel is a suspect.”

Hundeyin also said that their standard procedure to investigate someone’s death starts with an autopsy. He said that a few families are usually not interested in an autopsy, and the same happened with Ifeanyi’s parents.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-OIu paid tribute to the kid on Twitter. Nigerian politician Peter Obi said that he cannot imagine the pain Ifeanyi’s parents are going through. He wrote in a tweet,

“I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanayi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Davido’s representatives have not yet commented on anything on the incident.

Also known as David Adedeji Adeleke, Davido is the father of two more kids, Aurora Imade and Hailey Veronica, from his previous relationships.

