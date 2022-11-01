Is Davido still with Chioma? Relationship explored amid devastating loss of 3-year old son

Nigerian American singer Davido lost his first child, Ifeanyi Adeleke, to an unfortunate swimming pool accident.

On Tuesday, November 1, reports surfaced that the 3-year-old child, whom the singer shares with Chioma Rowland, drowned in a swimming pool present at his father's Lagos state residence.

SEYE BANKS



Prayers up for Davido and Chioma Can't look at this picture the same way again

The child was reportedly rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of the pool but was unfortunately declared dead by the doctors. Several stars and fans of the duo offered their condolences to the grieving parents.

Ifeanyi was Davido and Chioma's first child born in their relationship of five years.

Davido and Chioma had an on-again-off-again relationship over the years

Davido and Chioma are currently together, but they have had a rocky relationship for many years.

The duo started dating in late 2017 but only disclosed their relationship a year later. Reportedly, Chioma and the singer were head-over-heels for one another as they took out time even with their busy schedules.

After being together for several months, the Electricity singer popped the question to Chioma and got engaged. The same year, they welcomed their child, Ifeanyi, and had family introductions before preparing to tie the knot.

They were supposed to get married in 2020, but their plans got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Things started to turn sour when in mid-2020, rumors began circulating that Chioma had moved out of the artist's residence.

The duo reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, with some fans suggesting that Chioma was a victim of domestic violence during her time with the singer. But she soon put those rumors to rest.

However, Chioma deleted all the pictures of the singer from her Instagram handle.

In December of that year, rumors that the singer had spent his Christmas and New Year with model Mya Yafai surfaced on the internet. Two months later, in February, pictures of the apparent duo stepping out of a club in the US took the internet by storm.

Davido and Chioma ultimately reconciled

I woke up this morning to hear the ugly news has been confirmed to be true. This is so sad. David and Chioma are too young to handle this devastation. Please pray for Chioma, pray for Chioma.

RIP Ifeanyichukwu.

RIP Ifeanyichukwu.



Davido Rest in peace Eniola Badmus Linda Ikeji Delete Nnamdi Kanu I woke up this morning to hear the ugly news has been confirmed to be true. This is so sad. David and Chioma are too young to handle this devastation. Please pray for Chioma, pray for Chioma.RIP Ifeanyichukwu.Davido Rest in peace Eniola Badmus Linda Ikeji Delete Nnamdi Kanu https://t.co/9mzex9p5GX

Despite their relationship being under the spotlight due to their popularity, the couple seemed to have worked out their differences and were spotted together celebrating their son's birthday in October 2021, marking their first public appearance.

Things started to fall into place after Chioma was spotted with their son attending the singer's London concert in March 2022. Reportedly, the singer sent his private jet to Nigeria to flow the duo down to the location.

Since then, Davido and Chioma have been spotted together numerous times, gracing public events.

In September 2022, it was reported that the singer had attended church for the first time in three years due to Chioma.

As of this article's writing, Davido has not publicly spoken about his son's death.

