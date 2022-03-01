Who is Jordan C. Brown? All about the politician as he gets engaged to 'The Bachelor' alum Colton Underwood

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood and Jordon C Brown are now officially engaged after dating each other for almost a year. The happy couple broke the good news on Instagram.

Colton Underwood got engaged to his “best friend, teammate and now fiancé” Jordan C. Brown in Big Sur over the weekend. The couple reportedly went public with their relationship after they were spotted kissing during a getaway to Hawaii.

All about Colton Underwood's fiancé Jordan C. Brown

Jordan C. Brown is a “political strategist at the intersection of politics, technology, and entertainment to drive progressive social change” as per his LinkedIn profile. After getting his BA in Political Science/English from Stanford University, Brown started his career in June 2004 as a field organizer for former Secretary of State John Kerry’s presidential campaign.

The animal lover has also worked for President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns to raise funds. He has even worked as an adviser to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

Jordan C. Brown has also worked and hosted fundraisers for many famous leaders including US Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A member of the Policy and Advocacy Committee of Global Citizen, Brown has also contributed and campaigned for issues such as self-esteem, cancer prevention, LGBTQ rights, HIV prevention, mental health, gun violence, poverty, and immigration.

With over 15 years of experience in this field, in January 2020, Brown founded One Blue Hill, which is “a boutique political strategy agency working with clients in entertainment, tech, finance, and media to achieve innovative advocacy and philanthropy goals.” The same year, he was awarded the prestigious Edmund Hillary Fellowship.

Before dating Underwood, the 38-year-old California native previously dated painter Paul Rusconi. He is friends with some famous personalities like Olivia Wilde, Rita Wilson, Sophia Bush, Scooter Braun, and Olympic gold medalist Gus Kenworthy.

Brown loves singing and often posts videos of him crooning on his social media accounts. He was even featured on a cover of Coldplay’s song Fix You, which was released on December 18, 2020. Ben Harper and Soweto Gospel Choir performed the cover, with Brown adding his vocals to the track.

Edited by Siddharth Satish