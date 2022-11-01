What happened to Davido's son? All about rapper's children as tributes pour in over death of 3-year old

Nigerian Afro-pop star Davido lost his son Ifeanyi just days after he turned 3 years old. It is reported that the young boy died after drowning in a swimming pool at his residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos state. The incident occurred late Monday evening, October 31, 2022.

Ifeanyi in his father's 'A Better Time' album cover (image via Instagram)

David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, mourn the death of their three-year-old son. Ifeanyi was in the water for a very long time before he was rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area, where doctors on duty pronounced him dead on arrival.

In a press statement, Lagos State Police Command spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the tragic news and reported that domestic help from the Adeleke residence had been taken to the police station for further questioning.

He also stated that if any of them are found guilty after preliminary investigations, they will be arrested.

Davido's family explored

Though the Nigerian-American musician has not commented on the incident, the Lagos Police released a statement via Twitter confirming the death of his and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Naija @Naija_PR The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of musician, Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland this morning. The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of musician, Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland this morning.

Fans of the beloved musician were shocked to hear the news. The news of Ifeanyi's death also sparked massive interest in the musician's life and family.

The Fall singer has three children. Aurora, his first child, was born on May 14, 2015, to him and his former partner, Sophia Momodu. Davido's second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, was born on May 8, 2017. She lives in the United States with her mother, Amanda.

Davido's primary partner and Rowland, Chioma Rowland, welcomed David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke in 2019. The musician detailed that he has known Chioma for more than seven years, and the two have been dating for about five years. Although yet to be married, he refers to her as his 'wife.'

Friends and fans share condolences to the Adeleke family

An outpouring of love and support has flooded the internet following the news of Davido's tragic loss. Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa, former governors of Anambra state and Kano state, and musicians Enisa and LoJay, were among the few who took to Twitter to express their sorrow.

Peter Obi @PeterObi I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.-PO I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.-PO

ENISA @IAmENISA Praying for Davido & Chioma 🏼 No parents deserve to feel that pain What horrible, devastating news to hearPraying for Davido & Chioma🏼 No parents deserve to feel that pain What horrible, devastating news to hear 💔 Praying for Davido & Chioma 🙏🏼 No parents deserve to feel that pain 💔

Sally Suleiman @is_salsu We love you Davido, we are praying for your family. We wait to hear from you, till then we are praying for you and your family. We love you Davido, we are praying for your family. We wait to hear from you, till then we are praying for you and your family.

Beverly Naya @BeverlyNaya Davido has gone through too much, let’s please keep him and Chioma in our prayers. This is just too much Davido has gone through too much, let’s please keep him and Chioma in our prayers. This is just too much 💔

Lojay @Lojaymusic I pray you and your family find the strength to go through these dark times @davido I pray you and your family find the strength to go through these dark times @davido 💔

The Guy @MI_Abaga



🕊 What a dark day. My heart and love go to David and Chioma.. @davido I pray for your heart and mind this period. You have endured so much loss brother. May God hold you in his arms and keep you through this What a dark day. My heart and love go to David and Chioma.. 💔🕊 @davido I pray for your heart and mind this period. You have endured so much loss brother. May God hold you in his arms and keep you through this

𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊.eth 🐐 @erigganewmoney It’s very heart breaking nobody deserves to go through such pain … my heart with Davido It’s very heart breaking nobody deserves to go through such pain … my heart with Davido 💔 It’s very heart breaking nobody deserves to go through such pain … my heart with Davido

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso @KwankwasoRM



May God guide and keep you through this tragic period. — RMK My heart and prayers go to David Adeleke @davido and Chioma, in this very trying time.May God guide and keep you through this tragic period. — RMK My heart and prayers go to David Adeleke @davido and Chioma, in this very trying time.May God guide and keep you through this tragic period. — RMK

Davido is lauded as a family man as he never shys away from sharing images and videos of his children to his 25.6 million fans on Instagram. He is often quoted as saying he's "obsessed" with his children as he posts them on his social media handles. The singer recently shared a video of his son racing and predicted a sports career for Ifeanyi in the future.

This tragic loss comes as a blow to fans all over the world.

Poll : 0 votes