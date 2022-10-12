How many kids does Davido have? All about his baby mamas as rapper purchases G-Wagon for Chioma

David Adedeji Adeleke, also known as Davido, recently brought a G-Wagon for his fiancée Chioma Rowland. The news became public after a video of the vehicle alongside David’s message to the car dealership on Instagram went viral on the internet.

The singer and songwriter had previously purchased a Porsche for $45 million for Rowland in 2018 on the occasion of her 23rd birthday.

Davido is a father of three kids

Davido is currently one of the most popular names in the music industry. Apart from staying busy with his career, he is also a father of three children.

He initially gained recognition for his relationship with entrepreneur Sophia Momodu. Sophia welcomed a daughter, Aurora Imade Adeleke, and a DNA test proved that Davido was her father. However, he and Sophia had a dispute when the singer reportedly took Aurora out of the country several times without seeking Sophia’s permission.

Davido is a father of three children (Image via John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Although Sophia managed to get custody of her daughter, she and David continued to target each other on social media. David later apologized for everything and things are now back to normal between the duo. David frequently visits his daughter and posts pictures of her on social media.

He shares another daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, with a woman named Amanda. Detailed information about Amanda’s current profession and personal life remains unknown. However, when Hailey was born, pictures from the baby shower went viral online, which also saw David in attendance.

David’s third child, Ifeanyi Adeleke, also known as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr., was born to Chioma Rowland. Rowland is a well-known chef, model, and social media personality. David and Chioma are planning to tie the knot later this year.

David reportedly shares another daughter with Ayotomide Labinjo, who claimed that they had an affair after which she got pregnant. The girl is now four years old, but it was never proven that David was her father since the result of the DNA test was negative.

Davido began his career in the music industry in 2012

David released his first studio album, Omo Baba Olowo, in 2012 and various singles between 2013 and 2015. He then joined Sony Music in 2016 and founded the record label Davido Music Worldwide.

The 29-year-old then signed a record deal with Sony’s RCA Records in 2016 and released an EP, Son of Mercy, the same year. His second album, A Good Time, was released in November 2019 followed by the third album, A Better Time, in November 2020.

He was featured in Trinidad Cardona and AISHA’s song, Hayya Hayya (Better Together) in March this year. He also appeared in the first single of the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack. He then released a song, Stand Strong, in May 2022.

