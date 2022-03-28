Who is Topper Guild? All about TikTok star set to feature in Netflix series Get Organized The Home Edit 2

TikTok star Topper Guild is all set to feature in Get Organized with The Home Edit 2 on Netflix with owners of the home organization service, The Home Edit. The show starts on April 1, 2022.

Host Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin will help the social media personality declutter his space and live in clutter-free surroundings for better functionality and productivity.

All about Get Organized The Home Edit 2 TikTok star, Topper Guild

Public figure Topper Guild, known for his outlandish pranks and comedy skits, will soon be seen with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the hosts of Get Organized with The Home Edit 2, helping him declutter his home and take control of his belongings.

The social media influencer became popular on TikTok after his brother suggested trying the platform since everyone was on it. He “tried it for a week” by posting his pranks and comedy videos to the app but gave it up due to fewer followers.

However, he started posting the videos again on the app when his brother gave him “this book called The Dip”. Speaking about how the book influenced his decision to try TikTok again, he told ONE37pm:

“And basically the book’s about pushing through the days that you don't want to do it. And understanding that even if you love things, sometimes you're not going to love it, but you just have to remember that you love it."

He added:

"And then I got back on, TikTok and told myself I was going to post three times every single day for two weeks and then I hit one viral video.”

After this, the star started posting regular videos and soon became one of the most popular content creators on the platform with a couple of viral videos. Guild has “28,000,000+ on TikTok and 6,000,000+ on YouTube,” according to his Instagram profile.

About Get Organized with The Home Edit 2

The show's first season premiered in the fall of 2020 with the owners of the home organization service The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. The first season saw some famous A-list clients, including Neil Patrick Harris, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and Khloe Kardashian.

Following the same protocol, the show's second season will see Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kelsea Ballerini, Winnie Harlow, Drew Barrymore, Danielle Brooks, Topper Guild, Kevin Hart and Tyler Hubbard. The show will premiere on Netflix on April 1, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar