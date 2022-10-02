TikTok video explaining New Mexico-native playing soccer with human head gains traction on video-sharing platform

A video of a New Mexico native playing soccer with a human head took the world by storm last month after it reached the For You page on TikTok.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details of murder, mutilation and decapitation. Reader discretion is advised.

The video, which made several rounds on the internet, showed a man playing soccer with a human head after he had decapitated it. Needless to say, due to its content, it was deleted from the platform, which has rather strict policies about such content.

A TikToker recently gained a lot of traction after he posted a detailed description of what could be seen in the now-deleted gruesome video. At the time of writing this article, the video had reached millions of people and had thousands of likes as well as comments.

A TikToker shared a video explaining the gruesome act by a man who was playing soccer with a human head. (Image via TikTok)

What was in the video of the man playing soccer? Details explored

While TikTok is home to a lot of fun and educational content, it also often has disturbing and gruesome content. One such video was that of a New Mexico native playing with a human head.

Since the video was deleted from the platform, a TikToker, who goes by the username @sp0uk, recently posted an explainer about the contents of the original video. Noting that it was gruesome and disturbing, he said that the three-minute-long video showed a man playing soccer with the head of someone he had brutally killed and decapitated.

The video was also made into a stitch video with another user explaining the whole thing in just a few seconds. In the video, he said:

“Today we are going to talk about the most disturbing and fu**ed up videos to ever hit this app.”

User on TikTok claims that the video is one of the most disturbing ones he has even seen on TikTok. (Image via TikTok)

User @heyitsyoon, also created a stitch explaining that the TikToker is talking about a video that came out in February 2021 and shows people kicking a human head around.

The viral video has reached millions of people on the short video sharing application. (Image via TikTok)

As details about the video emerged, people across the world were shocked to learn that the killer was a 25-year-old, while his victim was a 51-year-old. The former didn't just decapitate his victim and play soccer with his head, but also went on to mutilate the rest of his body.

It is also worth noting that the murderer was on bail at the time of the killing.

Netizens react to the horrifying video

Although the original video has since been deleted, the new explainer video on TikTok has been gaining a lot of traction. With the latest video surfacing online, many internet users also seem to have dug up the original one. One of them tweeted:

izzy ?! CLAIMS TRACK 12 OF FITF @94PLEASINGRRY just saw that video of some guy playing soccer with a human head that he decapitated cause im nosy and have no self control just saw that video of some guy playing soccer with a human head that he decapitated cause im nosy and have no self control

However, there are also people who are thanking the TikToker for not showing them the video and instead just limiting it to a verbal explanation.

Video shared by TikToker gained massive traction in just a few days. (Image via TikTok)

The man playing soccer with a human head in the TikTok video was arrested last year

The video first surfaced online back in June 2021. The accused, who was identified as 25-year-old Joel Arciniega-Saenz from Las Cruces, was charged with killing 51-year-old James Garcia and held for first-degree murder.

As per official records, authorities were alerted when passers-by spotted a decapitated body lying on Madrid Avenue. As per WFTV 9, the head was found about 10 yards away from the body.

As per court documents, when police found Arciniega-Saenz, he had dried blood on his hands.

