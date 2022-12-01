Has an arrest been made for Shanquella's murder? Internet responds to Daejhanae Jackson reportedly being in custody

Nearly a month after Shanquella Robinson’s death, an arrest has reportedly been made in connection with her murder. Reports suggest that Daejhanae Jackson, a friend who accompanied the former on her Mexico trip, was taken into custody on November 28.

According to Yahoo News, Jackson was arrested by Interpol agents following an arrest warrant issued by a Control Judge in Mexico asking for her extradition.

Prior to the arrest, the prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, issued an official statement, saying:

“We are doing everything that needs to be done, like putting out an Interpol alert and asking for the person to be sent to the U.S. It’s about two Americans: the victim and the person who did wrong.”

Meanwhile, the arrest warrant deemed Shanquella's friend as an alleged “direct aggressor” without mentioning any names and stated that the warrant was issued for the “crime of femicide”:

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor.”

The document further mentioned:

“Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim, and the culprit.”

Daejhanae Jackson is allegedly in federal custody and waiting to begin her extradition process to Mexico.

Twitter reacts to Daejhanae Jackson’s alleged arrest over Shanquella Robinson’s murder

Netizens acknowledged first step towards justice following first alleged arrest made over Shanquella Robinson's death (Image via Twitter/Towanna Campbell)

Shanquella Robinson’s untimely death and calls to find her alleged murderer has continued to make news ever since the former’s demise was ruled as a “crime of femicide,” or a gender-motivated hate crime.

On November 28, Daejhanae Jackson, one of the six friends who traveled with Robinson to Mexico a day before her mysterious death, was reportedly arrested in connection with the murder.

Following the update, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the alleged arrest:

On October 28, California woman Shanquella Robinson arrived in the town of San Jose del Cabo on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula for a trip with six of her friends. The following day, she was found dead inside their rental property.

As per the Times, Robinson’s friends told her mother that she died of alleged alcohol poisoning. However, her death certificate mentioned that the woman had injuries to her neck and spinal cord.

The Charlotte Observer reported that a doctor visited Robinson following a call for medical help on October 29. At the time, the victim’s vitals were stable, although she was “dehydrated and unable to communicate.”

While the doctor suggested a hospitalization, Robinson’s friends reported wanted her treatment to take place at the rental home. The woman reportedly had a seizure when the doctor attempted to give her an intravenous line and eventually detected she had no pulse.

The doctor and one of Robinson’s friends attempted to give her CPR, but she was pronounced dead that evening. Meanwhile, a disturbing video showing a person assaulting Shanquella Robinson by kicking and punching her to the ground surfaced online.

A man standing nearby the scene can also be heard saying, “Quella, can you at least fight back?” The video sparked massive outrage online, and several people urged authorities to take legal action against her friends.

Shortly after, an arrest warrant related to Robinson’s death was issued against one of her friends for “crime of femicide” and one of her friends, Daejhanae Jackson, was finally taken into federal custody.

