Shanquella Robinson: Authorities share new details from autopsy report as prosecutor issues arrest warrant for friend

The world's eyes are on the Shanquella Robinson case as the North Carolina woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances while on vacation with friends. However, after a few shocking revelations by authorities and some videos obtained after her death, police finally issued their first arrest warrant on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

The prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, said that one of Robinson's friends has been sought by international authorities on charges of femicide. The prosecutor told ABC News:

“This case is fully clarified. We even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor.”

The prosecutor also revealed that they are carrying out all the required and important procedures at Interpol. de la Rosa Anaya also mentioned that the authorities have requested extradition to the USA, as the case is about two Americans, the victim and the alleged culprit. However, the name of the alleged suspect has not been released by the authorities.

Shanquella’s arrested friend delivered her suitcase to her parents in Charlotte, and claimed she died of alcohol poisoning

Robinson's parents said that the six friends who were in Mexico with Robinson claimed that she died from alcohol poisoning. However, her autopsy made it clear that Robinson was killed after sustaining grevious injuries after being beaten. The post-mortem report shows the cause of death as “neck injuries” and “severed spinal cord” which ruled the alcohol poisoning reason given by her friends.

A video also surfaced online where Shanquella can be seen beaten by a female. The video shows a naked Robinson being hit, punched and kicked. Furthermore, there is a man behind the camera shooting all of it. The man can be heard saying phrases like:

“At least fight back, something.”

Another video emerged online where the 25-year-old is seen playfully roaming around the hotel and asking her friends to change into their bath suits. However, many on the internet pointed out that everything seemed to change as soon as Robinson entered the room.

Police made another shocking revelation about how the young woman was alive for three hours after doctors arrived, completely contradicting claims made by her friends. A recent police report claimed that Shanquella was given five doses of adrenaline and six discharges of a defibrillator.

However, this contradicts the death certificate which claimed that Shanquella died 15 minutes after suffering a broken neck. The autopsy results show that the woman was pronounced dead at 5:57 pm.

The autopsy report suggests the cause of death as "neck injuries." The time of death as per the report is 5:57 PM. (Image via WSOC TV)

The doctor also claimed that the medical staff suggested that Shanquella Robinson should be moved to the hospital right away, as she was alive at the time. However, her friends suggested that she should be treated at the villa and not taken to the hospital.

The FBI is currently investigating Shanquella's case. As of now, it is unclear which of the friends has been arrested.

