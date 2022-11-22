WATCH: Video of Shanquella Robinson spending time with friends moments before mysterious death in Mexico surfaces online

A new video has been discovered where Shanquella Robinson can be seen spending time with her friends just before her mysterious death in October. In the video, the 25-year-old businesswoman from Charlotte, North Carolina, can be seen being playful and joking around with her friends.

The clip was reportedly shot at the luxury Fundadores Beach Club in San José del Cabo. In the surfaced video, Shanquella can be seen asking her friends to change into their bathing suits. She said:

“It don’t take that long to get naked. Where y’all at?”

Trigger warning: The following article contains topics related to physical assault. Reader's discretion is advised.

In the video, the group can be seen discussing their bathing outfits. After Robinson was found dead on October 29, her friends claimed that she died of alcohol poisoning. However, it later emerged that the 25-year-old had a broken neck and injured spine.

Netizens react to the video and point out the expressions of the friends as Shanquella walked inside the room

The video, posted by The Neighbourhood Talk, already has over a million views, with thousands of people commenting on how cheerful Robinson sounds in the video. One user commented and said:

“This made me soooo mad!!! I had to make a decision to cut off ppl I thought were friends this year due to the same hating sh*t… respectfully leave me alone if you aren’t real!!!”

At the same time, others also pointed out her friends' reactions as Shanquella Robinson walked inside the room. One social media comment said:

Netizens comment on the shocking death of Shanquella in Mexico. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users comment on how the friends reacted as soon as Robinson walked inside the door. (Image via Instagram)

Many others also highlighted how sad it is that one visits a place to enjoy, but the trip results in something gruesome. A comment on the post read:

“Imagine going on vacation just trying to enjoy your life and walking right into a death sentence...”

Netizens point out that the story is heartbreaking as the woman had gone to Mexico only to enjoy with her friends. (Image via Instagram)

Robinson traveled from Charlotte to Cabo to celebrate a friend’s birthday

Shanquella Robinson traveled to Cabo, Mexico, on October 28, 2022, and rented out a villa to celebrate a friend’s birthday. The 25-year-old was found dead a day later in her suite. In the autopsy, Mexican officials revealed that she had a broken neck and a severely injured spine.

The news came shortly after an alleged video of Shanquella surfaced on social media, where she can be seen being beaten naked in a hotel room. The person, who is not yet known, is relentlessly beating and punching Robinson, whereas the accomplice records the whole thing.

Laenor’s Locs @_doublecakedup That story about Shanquella is really sad That story about Shanquella is really sad 😞

Robinson’s mother, Sallamondra, stated that her friends claimed she died due to alcohol poisoning and not murder. She said:

“Saturday evening, I got a call saying that Shanquella wasn't feeling well.”

However, she concluded by saying that she quickly figured out there was more to the story. The victim's father believes the attack was a setup and her friends had planned it all along. The FBI is currently investigating the case, and there have been no revelations about how the woman died.

