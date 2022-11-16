"Shows you how sad this current generation is": Video of girl fighting Shanquella Robinson in Mexico hotel room sparks widespread outrage 

A disturbing video of Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson being beaten up by her friend has gone viral across social media platforms.

She was traveling with a group of people to Mexico on October 28. Sadly, she mysteriously died within 24 hours. Netizens have expressed concern over the perplexing case.

Trigger warning: The following article contains topics related to physical assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The North Carolina businesswoman was on vacation with a group of friends in Cabo to celebrate one of the friends’ birthdays. Shockingly, the 24-year-old died within 24 hours of the group reaching the location. Parents Salamondra and Bernard were told that Shanquella Robinson died from alcohol poisoning.

However, after parents alerted the FBI about the mysterious death of their daughter in Mexico, the authorities learned that there was another potential cause of death. In an interview, Salamondra revealed that her daughter sustained a “broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked.”

Although an official statement on how the victim sustained the injuries has not been released, it may be due to her getting assaulted by her friends. In the gruesome video, which has not gone viral on social media, a woman can be seen beating up naked Shanquella Robinson in a room multiple times. The friends went on to record the physical assault in the room.

At one point while the victim was lying on the floor, the friends seemed to be cheering on the aggressor. One man who was recording the fight could also be heard saying- “at least fight back.”

Netizens enraged over FBI’s findings about Shanquella Robinson’s death

Internet users were infuriated after it was revealed that Robinson did not die from alcohol poisoning. Many expressed doubt over the victim’s friends’ innocence. Several netizens pointed fingers at the six people who accompanied Shanquella Robinson on the trip to Mexico. A few tweets read:

Rim @ExclusiveRim @duttywyne @mstrillkay It’s very suspicious that you can’t find any of them on social media. They’re guilty. @duttywyne @mstrillkay It’s very suspicious that you can’t find any of them on social media. They’re guilty.

CASH @AshCash0890 @duttywyne Nah them “friends” did something to her. Even if it was an “accident”. They did it or know which ones did. Smh @duttywyne Nah them “friends” did something to her. Even if it was an “accident”. They did it or know which ones did. Smh

Asia @asiaaleadean @duttywyne It’s so sad how people would secretly hate you and start plotting on you! She was invited on the trip because they had all this plotted already..within 24hrs of arriving she’s dead? No way. @duttywyne It’s so sad how people would secretly hate you and start plotting on you! She was invited on the trip because they had all this plotted already..within 24hrs of arriving she’s dead? No way.

Kris_domo @KrisLovesDomo @duttywyne Ok I’ve seen enough. All 6 need to be arrested like now now @duttywyne Ok I’ve seen enough. All 6 need to be arrested like now now

Mark Freeman @gokudad82 @duttywyne All them friends would have mysterious accidents that resulted in their death if that was my daughter. They show no remorse. @duttywyne All them friends would have mysterious accidents that resulted in their death if that was my daughter. They show no remorse.

Donn @Zaddydonn @duttywyne Omgggg I didn’t know she died!!!! This is exactly what happened to Keeneka Jenkins in Chicago a few years back! I hope they all get punished . Justice for Shanquells Robinson ! @duttywyne Omgggg I didn’t know she died!!!! This is exactly what happened to Keeneka Jenkins in Chicago a few years back! I hope they all get punished . Justice for Shanquells Robinson !

The North Carolina Beat received images of the six friends who accompanied Robinson to Mexico. Strangely, the social media accounts of the friends Khalil Cooke, Malik Dyer, Wenter Donovan, Alysse Hyatt, Daejhanae Jackson, and Nazeer Wiggins are not available online. Netizens found this peculiar.

Victim’s family felt apprehensive about the initial cause of death

Shanquella Robinson’s sister Quilla Long revealed in an interview that the family had received phone calls from people in Mexico who claimed that a physical fight took place where Robinson was beaten up. However, the family went on to believe the alcohol poisoning claims.

Long also stated that Cooke seemed nervous when he met the family. She said:

"Now that stuff done happen, I can go back and say "that’s why he was pacing," I mean, you would have thought he was coming off something like he was high. He was nervous, he was sweating, and grabbing his beard… It had to be eating him up then."

The victim’s father, Bernard also expressed that he believes that Cooke knows how Robinson passed away. Bernard repeatedly said:

“He knows what happened. He knows what happened.”

The victim’s friends returned home following Robinson’s death as the latter’s body remained in Mexico. Two weeks and $6,000 later, the victim’s body was returned home.

The FBI’s Charlotte branch has been contacted to solve the mystery surrounding the victim’s death. It has also been recommended to Robinson’s family to hire a private investigator.

