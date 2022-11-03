Late rapper Pop Smoke was murdered in his Los Angeles rental home on February 19, 2020, following an alleged home invasion. The New York-born star was only 20 when he was gunned down by masked individuals inside his house.

The budding artist, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, dropped his track titled Dior only a few days before his death, which skyrocketed on the charts soon after.

The LAPD claimed that five suspects were taken into custody on July 9, 2020, in connection with the killing. However, the charges against one person were eventually dropped. of which charges against one were eventually dropped. The remaining four, Corey Walker, who was 19 at the time of his arrest, and Keandre Rodgers, who was 18 when he was arrested, and two unnamed minors, are facing charges for the murder.

New information regarding the rapper's murder was revealed during the May 2021 preliminary hearings. The hearings were held to decide whether Walker would be facing a trial.

This article will further elaborate on the revelations ahead of WE tv's upcoming investigative series Hip Hop Homicides, executive produced by 50 cent. The eight-part series premieres on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

The youngest out of the four suspects admitted to shooting Pop Smoke

According to Detective Carlos Camacho of the Los Angeles Police Department, the youngest of the four suspects had confessed to shooting the rapper. The teenager, who was only 15 at the time of the shooting, claimed to have shot Pop Smoke at least three times on the night of the murder.

The suspects reportedly broke into the rapper's rental home to steal his diamond-encrusted Rolex and Cuban-linked chain. However, they only managed to seize the watch and later sold it for $2,000.

According to Camacho, the alleged gunman, who was charged with murder and robbery, admitted to asking for the jewelry before engaging in a confrontation. Camacho asserted that the intruders got into a fight, and the then-15-year-old shot Pop Smoke three times. The teen also admitted to having shot the rapper in the back with a Baretta 9mm.

The minor and his cellmate revealed these details in a "recorded" jailhouse interview in May 2020. Detective Carlos Camacho himself made these statements during one of the accused, Corey Walker's preliminary hearing in May 2021.

Sources stated that earlier that day, Pop Smoke uploaded pictures on his Instagram displaying a significant amount of cash, a fancy car, and other designer products. The full location of the rental was clearly visible in the post. Authorities believe that the intruders may have discovered his whereabouts via these posts.

Corey Walker admitted to his role in the Pop Smoke murder case

Corey Walker, who was 19 years old when the crime was committed, confessed to the crime during a covertly recorded discussion with an informant who was placed in his jail cell. However, he has maintained his innocence.

At the same time, surveillance footage has connected him to Pop Smoke's murder scene. The accused was identified by the license plate number of the vehicle the suspects arrived in.

Walker's defense asserted that he never entered the premises of the star's rental home and instead stayed back in his car. He even claimed that he asked his younger accomplices not to shoot the victim.

The court, however, ruled that there was "sufficient cause" for him to stand trial. Although a trial date is yet to be set, Walker may be sentenced to death if found guilty on the current charges.

According to reports, the LA District Attorney's Office confirmed that the other accused are awaiting trial in juvenile court. Although Keandre Rodgers was 18 at the time of his arrest,his attorneys contended that he was a minor when the incident occurred. Moreover, there was enough proof to transfer him to juvenile court because he was a minor when the offense was committed.

Learn more about the Pop Smoke murder case on Hip Hop Homicides on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

