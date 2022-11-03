The late American rapper Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson in New York, was gunned down in an alleged home invasion in February 2020. The incident took place within the compounds of his rented Hollywood Hills home.

The 20-year-old artist was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Not long after, his resting place was also reportedly vandalized by unidentified individuals.

Smoke's fans and close ones still seek justice after four individuals were arrested in connection to the murder. Now, an upcoming WE tv investigative series, titled Hip Hop Homicides, will re-examine the case from a fresh perspective.

The series, which is executive produced by 50 Cent, will also chronicle the narratives of late Hip Hop artists such as XXXTentacion, Mo3, and others.

The eight-part series, Hip Hop Homicides, is set to premiere this Thursday, November 3, 2022, on WE tv at 9.00 pm ET.

Pop Smoke was shot at least three times

On February 19, 2020, Pop Smoke was shot in an incident that was described as a "burglary gone wrong" inside his rented Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles.

Four individuals with hoodies and masks broke into the house and shot Pop Smoke at least three times, as seen in the surveillance footage. The shooting occurred ten minutes after the men locked the front doors with deadbolts.

Soon after, the men reportedly fled the crime scene. The rapper was hospitalized and eventually declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood.

In May 2020, four suspects, namely Corey Walker, Keandre Rodgers, and two unnamed minors, were arrested in connection to the home invasion-related murder case.

Jaquan Murphy, a fifth individual, was also a suspect as he was associated with a number of shootings from earlier that year. However, he was detained but ultimately not prosecuted in Pop Smoke's killing.

Walker and Rodgers were both accused of what the authorities claimed to be murder. The additional accusation that the death happened during a robbery and a burglary makes them both liable for the death sentence.

Both the minor defendants were each charged with one count of murder and robbery. In May 2021, one of them reportedly admitted to having shot Pop Smoke.

The youngest (a minor) of the four suspects admitted to pulling the trigger on Pop Smoke

LAPD detective Carlos Camacho testified during suspect Corey Walker's preliminary trial that one of the minor suspects "admitted that he shot the victim three times with a Baretta 9mm."

The 15-year-old reportedly "admitted that they asked for the jewelry" and then got engaged in "a confrontation" with the star after trying to take the rapper's diamond-encrusted Rolex and Cuban link chain.

Detective Carlos reported:

"They got into a fight, and he shot him three times. He said he shot him on the back."

According to sources, the star disclosed his home address earlier that day while showcasing the gift bags he received. Additionally, the rapper shared a picture of himself and his closest friend carrying cash in a car on Instagram.

Authorities believe that social media may have played a role in the home invaders learning about his location.

Hip Hop Homicides on WE tv will premiere with late rapper Pop Smoke's episode on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

