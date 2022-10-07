How old is 50 Cent's oldest son? All about Marquise Jackson as he claims $80K a year child support isn't enough

50 Cent and his son Marquise Jackson have shared a rocky relationship all these years. Jackson recently appeared on an Instagram Live session with rapper and entrepreneur Choke No Joke to express his anger towards his father and the child support payment.

He stated that his father has been paying $6,700 a month, which is insufficient to cover everything. He added,

“You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

In response, Choke stated that Marquise should be paid $13,400, considering his mother’s expenses. Marquise mentioned that it is impossible for someone to restart a new life and rebuild everything with just $6,700 a month and continued,

“I know what it feels like to have nothing, alright. I had to rebuild my life over with $6,700 a month. $81,000 a year.”

Everything known about 50 Cent’s eldest son

Marquise Jackson is also a rapper like his father (Image via 199viq/Instagram)

Born on October 13, 1997, Marquise Jackson is 22 years old and is a singer by profession. He gained recognition for his feud with his father, 50 Cent, as they don’t share a good relationship.

His siblings include sister Mia Jackson and half-brother Sire Jackson. He finished his graduation from St John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin, USA, and has been interested in basketball since his school days.

Marquise made his debut in the music industry with the song Different and was featured in his father’s video documentary, 50 Cent: The New Breed. He also appeared in the documentary short, A Portrait of an Artist: The Making of ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

With around 162,000 followers on Instagram, Marquise is known for his songs like Just Another Freestyle and Follow Your Heart, where he targeted his father. He also played the role of Lil Bam in the 2017 movie Dope Fiend, directed by Ron Elliot.

Problems between 50 Cent and Marquise Jackson

The feud between 50 Cent and Marquise Jackson has been going on for a long time, but their relationship worsened when Marquise spent some time with his father’s enemy, Supreme Griff’s son.

The problem began in 2008 when Jackson was just 10. His mother, Shaniqua, stated that her husband promised to give his Long Island Mansion worth $4 million to her. The rapper tried to remove her from the house, but it was burnt to the ground in May 2008.

Shaniqua claimed foul play was involved, but in 2009, Cent stated that he has been cleared of all the charges. This was when Jackson started to hate his father for his actions.

