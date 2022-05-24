What was XXXTentacion's real name and how did he die? Rapper's story to be explored in Hulu documentary Look At Me

Hulu is dropping a documentary that will explore the story of the late American rapper XXXTentacion. Named after one of his all-time hits, Look At Me!, the documentary Look At Me: XXXTENTACION will drop exclusively on Hulu this Thursday, May 26, at 3:00 AM ET.

Giving the audience a fascinating peek into the late controversial rap sensation's life, the trailer provides a preview of the documentary, comprising his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, speaking about X's alleged abusive behavior. Reportedly, Look At Me will consist of never-before-seen footage of the star and interviews and discussions with his family and a number of his former girlfriends.

What was XXXTentacion's real name, and how did he die?

According to several reports, rapper XXXTentacion was shot in South Florida in 2018.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office reported that the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed outside a motorbike showroom in Deerfield Beach, Florida. According to reports, the gunshot occurred during an attempted armed robbery.

Broward Sheriff @browardsheriff #BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. #BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead.

Broward Sheriff @browardsheriff The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion.

Reports also state that XXXTentacion was looking for merchandise at RIVA Motorsports. He was driving away in a black luxury car when two armed men approached him. After firing at least one shot at the rapper, both suspects left the area in a black SUV.

The controversial rapper first rose to fame at the beginning of 2017 after he uploaded his track Look At Me! to Soundcloud, which soon became one of his most acclaimed songs. He started to acquire widespread recognition after his album, 17, reached the No. 2 position on the Billboard 200 charts. His second album, ?, came out in March 2018 and opened at the top of the Billboard 200, and sold over 131,000 copies in its first week.

Rhiannon @rhiannonams



I hope this poor woman is safe and happy somewhere.



#XXTENTACION #domesticabuse Some horrific, explicit examples of XXXTentacion’s abuse toward his girlfriend. Disgusting human being. His music, however ‘genius’, does not absolve him of his crimes. Makes me sick.I hope this poor woman is safe and happy somewhere. Some horrific, explicit examples of XXXTentacion’s abuse toward his girlfriend. Disgusting human being. His music, however ‘genius’, does not absolve him of his crimes. Makes me sick.I hope this poor woman is safe and happy somewhere.#XXTENTACION #domesticabuse https://t.co/FhqPDOmfJ4

Despite his fame, the Moonlight singer was often considered a controversial figure and often had run-ins with authorities for unlawful activities. Things got worse for the late star when in 2016, he was charged with domestic abuse, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment and was awaiting trial.

Nonetheless, XXXTentacion posted a video in 2017 denying the charges. He said,

"Everybody that called me a domestic abuser, I'm going to domestically abuse y'all little sisters' p*ssy from the back."

However, according to a Miami New Times report, his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala attested that he allegedly beat her, choked her, snapped clothing hangers on her legs, threatened to slice off her hair or tongue, held knives or scissors to her face, and forced her head underwater in their bathroom while threatening to drown her.

More about Hulu's Look At Me: XXXTENTACION

The official synopsis reads:

""Look At Me: XXXTENTACION explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark ontis generation before his death at the age of 20."

People may find Look at Me intriguing due to certain emotional creases. The documentary places particular emphasis on the abused ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala. While Ayala's claims in a police report resulted in the star landing in jail during the early pinnacle of his stardom, a significant portion of his fan base turned on her and vilified her.

It is evident why, symbolically and practically, this was a documentary that required a black woman such as Sabah Folayan at the helm of the camera, who maintains a delicate and compassionate equilibrium in her role as director.

Reports state that several clips were taken from a project initiated by other filmmakers even before the rapper tragically died in 2018. XXXTentacion's onstage closeups are both exhilarating and unnerving.

Watch Look At Me this Thursday, May 26, 2022, on Hulu and relive the legacy that the late star created.

