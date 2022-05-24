What time will Look At Me: XXXTENTACION air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more details explored

On May 26, the estate of XXXTENTACION plans to release the late rapper's Look At Me documentary on Hulu.

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION, which lasts for close to two hours, takes viewers on a rollercoaster trip as it delves deeper into X's early life and follows his meteoric climb to fame as a Soundcloud favourite.

The documentary will include never-before-seen archive material of XXXTENTACION, providing the audience one of the most comprehensive views of the star, who was murdered in 2018 at the age of 20.

The late star's family, along with a number of his former girlfriends, were interviewed and participated in discussions as part of the upcoming documentary. Titled after one of his most popular songs, Look at Me!, the documentary will exclusively premiere on Hulu on May 26, at 3:00 AM ET.

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION: Release date and time, plot and other details

According to an announcement made by Hulu, the official synopsis of Look At Me: XXXTENTACION states:

"Look At Me: XXXTENTACION explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark ontis generation before his death at the age of 20."

Directed and executive produced by Sabah Folayan, along with including Rob Stone, Cleopatra Bernard, and Soloman Sobande, the Hulu Original documentary also involves the efforts of producers Darcy McKinnon and Chloe Campion.

In an interview with Billboard, director Folayan said:

"For someone struggling very openly, to put that on a stage and to offer it up for public consumption, I think is a very special type of courage and service that artists do. [X] was open about his issues. He didn’t necessarily win his battle before we lost him, but he gave us a space to talk about mental health and his internal struggle."

In a trailer released ahead of the premiere of the documentary, the audience got a glimpse of never-before-seen archival footage of the legendary late artist, along with clips featuring discussions and comments from the rapper's team, family, and former girlfriends.

More about late rapper XXXTENTACION

Reportedly, XXXTENTACION, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had a slew of legal difficulties in 2018, totaling 15 crimes arising from domestic abuse incidents during his 2016 relationship with Geneva Ayala. Ayala, whose voice is featured prominently throughout the documentary, does not shy away from discussing his difficulties.

With his breakthrough 2015 hit Look At Me!, the rapper quickly became a divisive figure in the music industry. Popular among the younger demographic, the pompous, loud song reached the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 after being acclaimed by the younger crowd.

Combined with his first album, 17, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, Look At Me! catapulted the rapper into the spotlight.

According to reports, in the first week of its release, his second album,?, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and sold more than 131,000 sales. Due in large part to the success of his song Sad!, which has since been awarded the diamond certification, the collection debuted with 16 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While exiting the Riva Motorsports parking lot in Deerfield Park, Florida, on June 18th, 2018, two armed robbers approached his vehicle and gunned down the 20-year-old Moonlight rapper.

Hulu's Look At Me premieres this Thursday, May 26, exclusively on the platform.

