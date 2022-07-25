When does new season of Life After Lockup air on WE tv? Release date, couples and more details explored

WE TV’s Life After Lockup, a spinoff of Love After Lockup, is back with Season 4. The show follows the lives of former inmates and their partners who previously appeared on the main show, through their journey in the free world. These ex-cons face obstacles that non-convicted couples don’t. These couples face travel limitations and limitations on relationships, as well as alcohol and drugs.

Life After Lockup will return on WE TV on July 29 at 9 pm ET.

How will Life After Lockup progress

The show will return with 20 episodes, with a duration of ninety minutes each starting on Friday, July 29.

Couples will have to deal with issues beyond the prison wall. These issues include their relationships with family, friends and even their partners as they essentially start fresh.

The couples this season

Life After Lockup will follow the lives of eight ex-con couples including fresh faces and returning couples.

Returning couples

Shawn & Sara

Shawn and Sara are from Cincinnati, Ohio and are about to get married. The expecting parents will need to plan their dream wedding before the baby arrives, in five months. But the road to happiness does not come without hurdles.

Destinie is on her way to Ohio to settle old scores. Viewers are anxious to see how she will react when she realizes that her former beau has a new felon bride.

Amber & Puppy

Amber and Puppy are another soon-to-be married couple, this time from Douglasville, Georgia. They are united after Puppy’s jail stint. While Puppy is planning her wedding, fiance Eric is still legally married and might still be involved with his ex-wife.

Amber wants a baby after meeting someone new but is worried that it might be too late for her.

Britney & Ray

Ray finally has a ring with Britney’s name on it, however, he needs to ask for her parents’ blessing first. However, with Ray’s restitution hanging over their heads, Brittany is considering reaching out for legal guidance.

Marcelino & Brittany

Former convict Brittany has turned her life around. She has made a career for herself as a realtor, leaving Marcelino to be the primary parent. This causes a divide between the couple, but that’s not where their troubles end. While in the joint, the couple interacted with Brittany’s cell mate. This season we will find out whether that helped save their marriage, or if it was it more than they bargained for.

Daonte & Lindsey

News of Daonte and Lindsay came out on the special, Love After Lockup: How to Date an Inmate. As Lindsey is released suddenly due to an unexpected Covid outbreak, Daonte makes his way to Mississippi to meet her. He discovers that she is living with a friend who deals drugs.

For this couple, Daonte’s jealosy is not the only thing at play, as his mother is not a fan of her son’s ex convict girlfriend.

New to Life After Lockup

Tayler & Chance

Tayler’s twin sister Bobbie hates her boyfriend Chance, but Tayler must find a way to break the news of their engagement to her. Chance has been in and out of prison his entire life. Will she be able to keep him out of jail for good?

Chazz & Branwin

Imagine having to make a long distance relationship work as a newly married couple. Branwin’s parole requires her to stay in Portland, while Chazz has a stable job in La Crange, KY.

While this isn't the only thorn in this Life After Lockup love story, Chazz’s sister refuses to accept their relationship and Branwin’s daughter agrees. Branwin’s ex-convict boyfriend also has opinions about the relationship.

Kevin & Tiffany

Monogomy isn’t for everyone, and this Life After Lockup couple are finding that out the hard way. Kevin agrees to spice things up, fulfilling Tiffany’s wishes to explore beyond the constraints of a monogamous relationship. Later, Tiffany finds another woman’s clothes in his bedroom.

The show is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, which is one of the biggest creative powerhouses in unscripted reality show production.

