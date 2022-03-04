Love After Lockup season 4 cast: Meet the couples from the WE tv show

Love After Lockup is back with season 4 on WE tv, set to air on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 9.00 pm EST. The show will also be available on the AMC streaming service ALLBLK with new episodes every Tuesday, following the premiere on WE tv.

The show will feature five new pairs and a fan favorite couple from Love During Lockup. All 10 episodes of Love After Lockup will be 90 minutes long and will show the couples in love dealing with doubts, mysteries, and some unexpected surprises.

Cast of Love After Lockup season 4

The reality television series, Love After Lockup, chronicles the lives of recently released prisoners and their significant others and what happens to their relationship when they finally meet after years. The cast includes:

1) Indie and Harry (Beltsville, MD)

Harry and Indie (Image via Instagram video/loveafterlockup_wetv)

The fan-favorite couple from the series spinoff Love During Lockup, Indie and Harry, will give their love another chance on the show. Indie couldn’t move to Ohio to be closer to her “spiritual husband” in the spinoff, but as Harry’s release date is fast approaching, they hope to get back together again. However, Indie’s bounty-hunter mother is not excited to call the ex-convict her future son-in-law.

2) Kevin and Tiffany (Arlington, TX)

Kevin and Tiffany (Image via Instagram video/loveafterlockup_wetv)

A self-proclaimed playerboy, Kevin, fell for Tiffany, but before they could make their relationship official, his ladylove went to prison. Now, the couple are going to pick up where they left off.

3) Tayler and Chance (Elsberry, MO)

Tayler and Chance (Image via Instagram video/loveafterlockup_wetv)

Tayler and Chance fell in love through phone calls. While behind bars, Chance called Tayler to talk to her ex-boyfriend but instead they clicked and started talking. Over time, they developed feelings for each other. And since Chance will be a free man soon, the single mom expects a proposal from him but only time will tell whether her expectations will be fulfilled or not as neither of the family members are happy with the idea of them being together.

4) Raydean and Rick (Cedar Park, TX)

Raydean and Rick (Image via Instagram video/loveafterlockup_wetv)

Age is just a matter of numbers for 29-year-old Raydean, who is 20 years younger than Rick. Raydean met Rick through her ex-boyfriend and reached out to him from prison. Despite the age difference, she is excited to explore their relationship on Love After Lockup after her release.

5) Kaylah and Martel (Atlanta, GA)

Kaylah and Martel (Image via Instagram video/loveafterlockup_wetv)

A chance encounter at a party 14 years ago made Kaylah and Martel fall in love with each other. After dating for a while, Martel was arrested but the lovebirds stayed connected and now after a 13-year-long prison stay, the couple will finally start where they left off.

6) Lacey and Antoine (Snohomish, WA)

Lacey and Antoine (Image via Instagram video/loveafterlockup_wetv)

The 38-year-old Lacey met 26-year-old Antoine through her friend, who was none other than his mother. Lacey was immediately attracted to him and was ready to leave her 20-year-old loveless marriage for Antoine. However, Antoine was arrested and went to prison. Despite this, the couple were together and are willing to explore their relationship further on Love After Lockup.

Produced by Sharp Entertainment, with Sophie Mallam, Dan Adler, Matt Sharp, Sara Hayworth, and Alan Madison as the executive producers, the new season of Love After Lockup will air on March 4, 2022 on WE tv.

