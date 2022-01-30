When will ‘Love After Lockup’ air next? Release date, plot and more

We Tv’s next episode of Love After Lockup is going to get things spiced up more than ever before. Last Friday's episode showed the six couples facing troubling situations in their relationship. Fights, grudges, speculations and commitment issues have effectively gained immense attention from viewers.

Since the overwhelming drama in the latest episode, fans have been guessing what could possibly happen in the upcoming one. Episode 64 of Love After Lockup will air on January 28 at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Things to watch out for in the Love After Lockup next episode

Every better half among the six couples has had a criminal history. While being imprisoned, they fall in love with their present fiancés and partners.

Episode 63 of Love After Lockup saw Indie’s family sitting down with her to speculate about Harry’s reality. Indie’s family mentioned several criminal charges against Harry. However, Indie had answers to all the speculations against her fiancé. But is Harry hiding a crime from Indie of which she is unaware?

Meanwhile, high tension is building between the engaged couple Gabby and Chris. Gabby has too many things going on in her mind. She is worried about not telling her incarcerated fiancé about her job at the strip club. She also has doubts about Chris indulging in infidelity with his ex-girlfriend. Gabby is getting mixed signals from Chris' mom as she tells her not to pick up Chris on the day of his release.

Billing analyst Santiba, who was excited to meet her beau Talsey, was shattered on the plans getting canceled. She is preparing a bold move to perform steamy bathtub email romance with him.

Tara, who has not yet met viewers of the show, has turned down Max. Friday’s episode showed Max being disappointed with Tara as she did not call her up and did not show any interest. This has made Max rethink her relationship with Tara.

Tai's night out with her friends seems to turn out to be a date with a non-con person. However, she gets interrupted by Boston.

Haley, on the other hand, is excited to start a normal life with inmate boyfriend Dalton. She calls him up to tell him that she has showed her mom their new house.

What’s the plot of Love After Lockup ?

Also Read Article Continues below

Love After Lockup season 3 is all about six couples meeting in the lockup and catching feelings for each other. The real challenge lies in proving their loyalty once they get released. Will they be able to lock up their lives even after coming out of prison?

Edited by Ashish Yadav