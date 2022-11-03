Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's highly anticipated eight-part investigative series, Hip Hop Homicides, is slated to premiere on AMC Network's WE tv this Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

By taking a "big picture" look at the scourge of violence and killing in the hip-hop community, Hip Hop Homicides strays from the typical true-crime narrative and seeks to add a new element to the analysis. Van Lathan, a TV producer and the host of the show, will discuss the "staggering number of murders in the hip-hop community."

Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, P. Frank Williams, and Michael Lang are the executive producers of the show for Monami Productions. Vanessa Satten, Anthony Wilson, Lauren Gellert, Kari McFarland, David Stefanou, and Ashley McFarlin play the same role for WE tv. Also, 50 Cent is the executive producer of the series for G-Unit Film & Television. Lastly, Don Sikorski is involved as the consulting producer.

This article explores further details about Hip-Hop Homicides ahead of its premiere.

WE tv's Hip Hop Homicides: What to expect from the upcoming 50 Cent-produced investigative series?

The series will examine a few tragic murders, from Pop Smoke to XXXTentacion, in an effort to give fans the details and insight they seek. It's also worth mentioning that a montage featuring other late artists, such as Mo3 and King Von, flashes on the screen in the official trailer for the series. The show also promises to deliver "exclusive eye-witnesses," and Von's sister Kayla B was one of the people interviewed for the show.

Hip Hop Homicides will also feature musicians like French Montana and Juvenile, among others, who will provide critical remarks throughout the season while analyzing the evidence, investigating connections, and presenting unique one-on-one conversations with those closest to the deceased.

In a press release, 50 Cent reportedly stated:

"G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip-Hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle."

The upcoming series, according to Scott-Young, was developed "in response to the disturbing number of murders" in the Hip-Hop scene. She further added:

"With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers."

P. Frank Williams, a dynamic executive producer, further outlined the motives behind 50 Cent's Hip Hop Homicides series, saying:

"This show started because 50, obviously himself got shot and he was very close to Pop. And when Pop got shot he was very suspicious on how it happened. He was still suspicious about Chris Lighty. So he went to Mona, Mona Scott-Young who’s a producer on the show as was like, 'Yo we got to do a show on dead rapper.'"

50cent @50cent



Premieres November 3rd at 9/8c on WE tv and streaming the following Monday on ALLBLK

#HipHopHomicides



@WEtv / @WatchALLBLK Check out the official Hip Hop Homicides trailer! #HipHopHomicides Premieres November 3rd at 9/8c on WE tv and streaming the following Monday on ALLBLK Check out the official Hip Hop Homicides trailer! #HipHopHomicides Premieres November 3rd at 9/8c on WE tv and streaming the following Monday on ALLBLK #HipHopHomicides@WEtv / @WatchALLBLK https://t.co/2eNxCId7dh

The series seeks to offer a new perspective by examining the prevalence of violence in hip-hop from a "big picture" viewpoint. Pop Smoke, who died in February 2020 in an incident in the Hollywood Hills — which was described as a "robbery gone wrong" — will be the first subject of the show. Smoke, a 20-year-old New York rapper, was reportedly gunned down in an alleged house invasion.

As previously mentioned, as per the trailer, the series will also discuss the untimely deaths of King Von, XXXTentacion, and other stars. It will have notable stars, including French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa, and many others, offering their insights, along with exclusive interviews with those close to the late stars.

Following the latest shooting incident with Migos rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston on November 1, 2022, Hip Hop Homicides is set to make ground-breaking history with its attempt at bringing justice to the lives lost in the community.

WE tv's Hip Hop Homicides airs this Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes