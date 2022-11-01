Why was Takeoff shot? Thread explaining sequence of events surfaces as Migos Rapper dies aged 28

Takeoff, who was a well-known rapper, was recently shot dead in Texas in the bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. According to law enforcement sources, the incident happened at around 2.30 a.m.

Police officers revealed that two other individuals were shot and transported in private vehicles to the hospital. However, their current condition remains unknown for now.

SP 🇸🇱 @septimusajprime 🕊️ Takeoff was far too unproblematic for him to die this way. Bro just made music and kept himself to himself. RIP Takeoff🕊️ Takeoff was far too unproblematic for him to die this way. Bro just made music and kept himself to himself. RIP Takeoff 💔🕊️

spaghettilettie @lexluthr21 Favorite Migos clip, RIP Takeoff. Favorite Migos clip, RIP Takeoff. https://t.co/0oUO71PPdh

The Houston Police Department reported that around 50 people were present at the time of the incident.

Takeoff was reportedly shot while playing a dice game

Text messages have surfaced online that claim to trace what happened before the tragic shooting of the Migos rapper. According to the screenshots posted by a user named @moonlightyy___ on Twitter, Takeoff was shot during a dice game.

Also known as Kirshnik Khari Ball, he was playing a dice game with Quavo and others when the incident happened. Quavo was shooting dice and his pockets became empty at one point after which he got aggressive with a group of people.

Someone from the opposite side reacted, after which shots were fired from an individual standing with Ball. Both sides continued to fire bullets.

tay @moonlightyy___ Here is what happened TakeOff knew nothing he got hit Here is what happened TakeOff knew nothing he got hit 😭😭😭 https://t.co/XKzVXUI29B

According to the screenshots, Ball was shot amid all the chaos. TMZ reported that Quavo was not injured and pictures from the location revealed that Quavo was wearing an orange shirt and helping Ball after the shooting. Houston Police stated that Takeoff was not the only victim. They posted a tweet that read:

“Downtown officers are on a shooting at 1200 Polk. Once victim was found deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC9. Update: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing on identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Any updates on the incident will be posted here.”

Meanwhile, Click 2 Houston stated that according to the cops, one of the victims was a black male in his 20s.

In brief, about Takeoff

Kirshnik Khari Ball was a well-known rapper (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Born on June 18, 1994, Takeoff formed a group called Migos with Quavo and Offset. Their first studio album, Yung Rich Nation, was released in 2015 and it reached the 17th position on the Billboard 200. This was followed by his second studio album, Culture, in January 2017, which sold around 44,000 copies.

Migos’ third album, Culture II, was released in January 2018 and sold around 38,000 copies. Ball then announced his upcoming project, The Last Rocket, and the album was released in November 2018 followed by the fourth album by Migos, Culture III, in June 2021.

Rumors about Migos getting disbanded went viral last month based on reports that Quavo’s ex Saweetie slept with Offset. 25 days before Ball’s death, Quavo and Takeoff collaborated and released an album titled Only Built for Infinity Links.

