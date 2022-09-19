Fans on Twitter go wild as 50 Cent announces end of Starz deal

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson recently announced that he will not be renewing his deal with Starz, which is home to shows like the Power series, and fans went ecstatic about new prospects for the American rapper, actor, and producer. Others questioned the future of the ongoing Power series.

50 Cent announced his exit from Starz on September 16 through his social media. His post read,

"Shout out to BET, I won Hustler of the year. No one from music culture has had success in television production. I have 25 shows now and I’ve made some big deals away from TV. I’m out of my deal at STARZ tomorrow."

According to Deadline Hollywood, he’s eyeing offers from other studios and streamers for his G-Unit Film & Television, which currently has a slate of 25 projects in production. This marks an end to 50 Cent's deal with Starz, which spanned around a decade.

While the Power series, which featured the rapper in the lead role as well as the executive producer, came to an end in 2020, the series was expanded into three consecutive spin-offs. He serves as the executive producer for the shows Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

Both Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan have been renewed for a third season. Simultaneously, Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for a second season.

With 50 Cent jumping ships, fans are worried about the destination of the aforementioned shows.

Read on to find out how fans have reacted to him announcing his exit from the Lionsgate-owned American cable network.

How did fans react to 50 Cent announcing his exit from Starz?

Fans on Twitter and Instagram rejoiced at the news of 50 Cent moving out of Starz to expand his business. While most noted the impending blow that Starz could be subject to, others remain skeptical about the future of popular shows like the Power series spin-offs.

Other fans guessed the names of potential streamers that 50 Cent's G-Unit Film & Television could partner with in the near future.

Another fan noticeably mentioned the issues that viewers with only cable network at their disposal will face the issue of not being able to access any of the shows. Starz is a cable television network that is owned by Lionsgate Entertainment.

It is to be noted that the creator of the Power series, Courtney Kemp, had also not renewed her deal with Starz in 2021, and moved to Netflix with a four-year agreement, according to Deadline Hollywood. However, Kemp continues to remain the executive producer of the Power franchise.

