50 Cent net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he splurges $125,000 on wine which costs 'more than a Rolls Royce'

Over the course of his career, 50 Cent has amassed stellar wealth. And yet, his recent outlandish purchase at an auction in Houston, Texas grabbed the attention of the internet.

The rapper participated in the annual Uncorked! International Wine Competition on February 27 at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The competition had some wealthy people trying to get expensive wines from 17 countries and Texas itself had almost 480 entries from various wineries across the state.

Also known as Curtis James Jackson III, he and his company Sire Spirits, purchased the Top Texas Wine, Hye Meadow Winery Boooom Red, Texas High Plains, 2017, for $125,000.

The artist stated that he was more than ecstatic to have made a winning bid, considering his rocky history at the event.

50 Cent’s net worth explored

50 Cent is mostly known as a legendary rapper due to his impact on the hip-hop industry. He first released the compilation album Guess Who’s Back? in 2002 after which he was discovered by Eminem and was signed to Shady Records.

50 Cent has earned a lot from his career as a rapper and through other business ventures (Image via Weiss Eubanks/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 46-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. He has earned almost $260 million from his several endeavors, including selling records, touring, and various brand partnership deals.

Curtis first purchased a 17-acre property in Connecticut in 2003. It is a 50,000 sq. ft. residence with 37 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms, a gym, a casino, and a nightclub.

He paid $4.1 million for the house and spent an extra $6 million on upgrades including a private movie theater, infinity pool, and a helicopter pad. He tried to offload the home for $18.5 million in 2007 but was unsuccessful.

He decreased the price to $4.495 million in September 2018, but did not manage to find any buyers. He is still the owner of the property.

Earnings from other ventures

50 Cent negotiated a minority stake in Vitamin Water in exchange for being its celebrity spokesman and lending his name to the Formula 50 drink. The company acquired Vitamin Water for $4.1 billion and Curtis earned more compared to what he got from rapping.

The South Jamaica, New York native’s equity stake was said to be 10%, although it was dismissed by investment bankers familiar with the deal, saying that the stake was close to 2.5%.

It was reported in 2017 that Curtis sold his minority stake in Effen Vodka for $60 million. He then signed a four-year deal with premium cable and satellite television network Starz in 2018.

The deal with Starz includes a three-series commitment, which means he could earn around $150 million.

