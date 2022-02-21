Jason Mewes' net worth: Jay and Silent Bob actor's fortune explored amid substance addiction revelation

Jason Mewes recently spoke up about his substance addiction over the years and shared a sad story involving his best friend, filmmaker Kevin Smith. After being silent for 11 years, Mewes spoke about his struggles on the latest episode of the podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride!

According to the actor, Smith saved him by forcing him to get sober several times for his health so he could act in the latter’s movies, including Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Mewes mentioned:

“I remember me and him sitting out in front of his house, and he’s crying, saying ‘I want to let you in, but the whole family is here.’ And I had on a tank-top on, and I had track marks. And he’s like, ‘I can’t have you see them like that.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t come in for a plate of Thanksgiving dinner?’ And he’s like, ‘You can’t. Here, I am going to bring you some food.’ That was the first time I got sober for a while.”

The Clerks II star said that Kevin never judged him or made him feel inferior while he was struggling. Smith also paid for the treatment and just wanted the podcaster to get clean and be a member of the family.

Jason Mewes’ net worth explored

Born as Jason Edward Mewes, he is most popular for his appearance as Jay, the vocal half of the titular duo Jay and Silent Bob in Kevin Smith’s films.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 47-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as an actor, writer, director, and producer.

The Highlands, New Jersey native purchased a 1,505 sq. ft. house in the Hollywood Hills for $710,000 in 2012. The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a production studio.

Jason Mewes made his film debut with the 1994 black and white comedy buddy film, Clerks. Produced and directed by Kevin Smith, the film was a box office success and gave recognition to Mewes, who continued to play important roles in movies like Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Scream 3, and more.

The Devil’s Tower actor tied the knot with Jordan Monsanto on January 30, 2009, in a civil ceremony. They had a larger wedding celebration in May 2009. The pair welcomed their daughter Logan Lee on April 1, 2015.

