How much is Donny Osmond worth? Singer's fortune explored as he opens up on almost losing multi-million dollar fortune

Following heavy losses in show business, Donny Osmond was the victim of crippling anxiety for most of his life. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, he revealed that he was extremely grateful for the support of his wife, Debbie.

The famous entertainer said that Debbie has provided stability to his life and that she keeps his feet on the ground. The pair met when Osmond was a 16-year-old teenage superstar and Debbie was a 15-year-old cheerleader. Donny said,

"So many people fall into a trap of desperation and depression. I’ve been there, and you can’t brush it off. There is light at the end of the tunnel."

Donny Osmond mentioned that his wife offered him some good advice while performing. When he was worried about making his show a perfect success, Debbie said,

"Why don’t you go out there tonight and do an average show?"

He said that it eventually ended up being the best show he ever did because he allowed himself to make mistakes. The Mulan star also mentioned that he opted for professional help to deal with his depression.

Donny Osmond’s net worth and financial issues

Donny Osmond is a popular singer, dancer, actor, and television host. He gained recognition after performing with his older brothers as the Osmonds and began a solo career in early 1970s.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 64-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $18 million. Even though detailed information on his assets is not available, he has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry.

Donny became a familiar name after the success of the variety show, Donny & Marie. The duo have released several top ten hits and gold albums.

Osmond has participated in two reality shows and was the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 9 and the runner-up of The Masked Singer Season 1. He was also the host of the game show Pyramid from 2002 to 2004.

Financial issues and comeback

After making his professional debut on The Andy Williams Show, he was approached to record solo albums in 1970s. He delivered two hits, Go Away Little Girl and The Twelfth of Never.

Donny Osmond poses at 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 (Image via Getty Images/David Livingston)

The Fear Factor contestant was the co-star of the TV show Donny and Marie from 1976 to 1979. However, his career and finances later began to tank.

Donny Osmond’s family then went bankrupt following a few bad investments. He claimed that a publicity firm suggested he try to shake his good boy image and get arrested for smuggling drugs.

The Ogden, Utah native made a comeback with his hit Soldier of Love in 1989.

He then turned to acting along with singing. Osmond’s career went through some turbulence when George M. Cohan’s musical Little Johnny Jones opened and closed on the same night in 1982.

Donny Osmond was then cast in the title role for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1992. He struggled with anxiety during this time and his need to nail his performances contributed to his mental health problems.

He performed successfully for 11 years with his sister Marie and was the host of the game show Pyramid from 2002 to 2004. He learned to ice-skate during his variety show days and used those skills as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, eventually winning the ninth season.

The College Road Trip actor then started a solo show in Las Vegas in August 2021 and recently released his 65th album, Start Again, where he sang and co-wrote the songs.

Edited by Siddharth Satish